How to vote for your favorite streamers for The Streamer Awards 2023? Entire process explained

The Streamer Awards is set to return for the second time in a row after Blaire "QTCinderella," the event creator, announced that the ceremony will be hosted on March 11.

For those wondering, the event will be free to watch on QTCinderella's Twitch channel in the presence of a live audience. The ceremony has been confirmed to occur at The Wiltern, a 12-story art deco building in Los Angeles.

Like last year, The Streamer Awards 2023 has a set of categories that fans can choose from. However, the nomination process has been tweaked this time around. This article provides a guide on how to vote for nominees.

Here's how to vote for The Streamer Awards 2023

The inaugural season of The Streamer Awards had 26 categories, each including four nominees. This time, however, the website has introduced a slight change.

Fans can now vote for their favorite streamers or nominate their game of choice for the categories. Unlike the previous edition, fans will not be restricted to four options. Here's an example of how the voting section looks:

How the voting section looks (Image via The Streamer Awards)

Viewers can, in fact, type in the name of their own choice. There will be certain criteria that the nominees have to meet to avoid arbitrary and non-eligible candidates.

Primarily, there are two criteria that the nominee must be eligible for. First, for any streamer or creator to be nominated for these categories, they must have streamed for at least 200 hours in 2022. The website writes:

"To be considered for any award category, nominated streamers must have streamed for at least 200 hours total in 2022."

Additionally, nominees for specific game categories, such as "Best Valorant Streamer," must have played the game for at least 100 hours in 2022. Explaining the second criterion, the website notes:

"To be considered for specific award categories (like Battle Royale, Art, Chess etc.), nominated streamers must have streamed for at least 100 hours in that category in 2022."

The two primary criteria for the nominations (Image via official website)

What are the categories for The Streamer Awards 2023?

The show has a variety of awards in store. The category section ranges from conventional ones (such as Best Streamer and Best Game) to others (such as Best Chess Streamer). Here are all the 26 categories:

BEST BATTLE ROYALE STREAMER

BEST MMORPG STREAMER

BEST VALORANT STREAMER

BEST LEAGUE OF LEGENDS STREAMER

BEST SOULSLIKE STREAMER

BEST ROLEPLAY STREAMER

BEST STRATEGY GAME STREAMER

BEST FPS STREAMER

BEST VTUBER

BEST CHESS STREAMER

BEST MUSIC STREAMER

BEST MINECRAFT STREAMER

BEST ART STREAMER

BEST SPEEDRUN STREAMER

BEST IRL STREAMER

HIDDEN GEM AWARD

BEST PHILANTHROPIC STREAM EVENT

STREAM GAME OF THE YEAR

BEST VARIETY STREAMER

BEST JUST CHATTING STREAMER

BEST STREAMED EVENT

BEST CONTENT ORGANIZATION

RISING STAR AWARD

LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN

GAMER OF THE YEAR

STREAMER OF THE YEAR

Readers should note that the nominations are now open for submission until February 11, 2023. To read more about the event, click here.

