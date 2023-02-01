Streamer Awards 2023: Nominations, categories, livestream date, and more revealed

On January 20, 2023, Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCinderella" took to her Twitter account to announce that the Streamer Awards will be returning for the second time after the event's successful inaugural season.

Like last year, the 2023 event will be live-streamed on QTCinderella's official Twitch channel on March 11. As far as the venture is concerned, The Wiltern, a 12-story art deco building in Los Angeles, has been announced as the hosting location.

Described as the first-ever streamer-oriented awards show, the Streamer Awards is expected to push further boundaries.

Which creators are nominated for Streamer Awards 2023?

Unlike last year, which had a set of four nominees and a winner in different categories, the Streamer Awards 2023 has decided to take a different turn. For those wondering, the official website has announced that it will provide a set number of categories wherein fans can freely nominate candidates.

There are, however, certain criteria involved. For example, the streamer the viewer wishes to nominate must have streamed at least 200 hours in 2022. The website writes:

"To be considered for any award category, nominated streamers must have streamed for at least 200 hours total in 2022."

Additionally, to be nominated in specific genres of games or categories, the streamer in question should also have at least 100 hours of stream time:

"To be considered for specific award categories (like Battle Royale, Art, Chess etc.), nominated streamers must have streamed for at least 100 hours in that category in 2022."

The criteria for the nominees (Image via Streamerawards.com)

What are the various categories?

Like last year, this year's Streamer Awards will follow a similar path featuring as many as 26 categories. Fans can type in their nominee of choice in the open portal on the website. Readers should note that the deadline for submitting the nominations is February 11.

Here is a list of all the categories:

BEST BATTLE ROYALE STREAMER

BEST MMORPG STREAMER

BEST VALORANT STREAMER

BEST LEAGUE OF LEGENDS STREAMER

BEST SOULSLIKE STREAMER

BEST ROLEPLAY STREAMER

BEST STRATEGY GAME STREAMER

BEST FPS STREAMER

BEST VTUBER

BEST CHESS STREAMER

BEST MUSIC STREAMER

BEST MINECRAFT STREAMER

BEST ART STREAMER

BEST SPEEDRUN STREAMER

BEST IRL STREAMER

HIDDEN GEM AWARD

BEST PHILANTHROPIC STREAM EVENT

STREAM GAME OF THE YEAR

BEST VARIETY STREAMER

BEST JUST CHATTING STREAMER

BEST STREAMED EVENT

BEST CONTENT ORGANIZATION

RISING STAR AWARD

LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN

GAMER OF THE YEAR

STREAMER OF THE YEAR

Who will host the Streamer Awards 2023?

Last year, the two primary hosts for the Streamer Awards were QTCinderella, the creator, and Maya Higa, a fellow Twitch streamer. This year, the host(s) are yet to be declared. QTCinderella taking up the mantle for the second time, however, will not be surprising.

Who will attend the event?

A host of creators attended last year's event and should be no different this time. Familiar faces such as Ludwig, HasanAbi, Maya Higa, Valkyrae, and xQc should all be in attendance.

Here's what some creators had to say:

Tubbo @TubboTWO

thestreamerawards.com

I ACCUALLY BEG YOU PLEASE VOTE FOR ME THIS YEAR I HAVE BEEN PLAYING MINECRAFT 5 HOURS EVERYDAY FOR MONTHS NOWI ACCUALLY BEG YOU PLEASE VOTE FOR ME THIS YEAR I HAVE BEEN PLAYING MINECRAFT 5 HOURS EVERYDAY FOR MONTHS NOWthestreamerawards.comI ACCUALLY BEG YOU https://t.co/Bk04BhafY6

Connor @CDawgVA ‍♀️ ‍♀️



Nominate Here

thestreamerawards.com



Please vote for the mouse for best vtuber (She killed it this year and would never ask so I will) I normally hate awards, but the streamer awards are a super cool event and it would be an honour to get nominated for some of the awards‍♀️‍♀️Nominate HerePlease vote for the mouse for best vtuber (She killed it this year and would never ask so I will) I normally hate awards, but the streamer awards are a super cool event and it would be an honour to get nominated for some of the awards 🙇‍♀️🙇‍♀️ Nominate Herethestreamerawards.comPlease vote for the mouse for best vtuber (She killed it this year and would never ask so I will) https://t.co/xozQlJFodv

✨Alluux @alluux_



I never thought I would accomplish as much as I have in just 1 year.



The first streamer awards I told myself next year I don't want to be a +1.. I want people to know I am my own creator.. and I feel like I did just that 🥹 Nominations for @StreamerAwards are openI never thought I would accomplish as much as I have in just 1 year.The first streamer awards I told myself next year I don't want to be a +1.. I want people to know I am my own creator.. and I feel like I did just that 🥹 Nominations for @StreamerAwards are open 👉👈I never thought I would accomplish as much as I have in just 1 year.The first streamer awards I told myself next year I don't want to be a +1.. I want people to know I am my own creator.. and I feel like I did just that 🥹♥️ https://t.co/IrhcpbeZPz

eric pointcrow @PointCrow Hi! I rarely ask this, but it would mean the world to me if you nominated PointCrow Party the best streamed event of 2022 for the Streamer Awards. I put every effort into that show, and I think it ended up absolutely fantastic! Link in the replies :) Hi! I rarely ask this, but it would mean the world to me if you nominated PointCrow Party the best streamed event of 2022 for the Streamer Awards. I put every effort into that show, and I think it ended up absolutely fantastic! Link in the replies :) https://t.co/okgMQ57sre

As stated earlier, the event will be live-streamed for free on QTCinderella's Twitch channel. Last year, her stream recorded a whopping 380,000 concurrent viewers. The numbers could be matched this year or even break it.

