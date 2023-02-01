Streamer Awards 2023: Nominations, categories, livestream date, and more revealed

On January 20, 2023, Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCinderella" took to her Twitter account to announce that the Streamer Awards will be returning for the second time after the event's successful inaugural season.
Like last year, the 2023 event will be live-streamed on QTCinderella's official Twitch channel on March 11. As far as the venture is concerned, The Wiltern, a 12-story art deco building in Los Angeles, has been announced as the hosting location.
Described as the first-ever streamer-oriented awards show, the Streamer Awards is expected to push further boundaries.
Which creators are nominated for Streamer Awards 2023?
Unlike last year, which had a set of four nominees and a winner in different categories, the Streamer Awards 2023 has decided to take a different turn. For those wondering, the official website has announced that it will provide a set number of categories wherein fans can freely nominate candidates.
There are, however, certain criteria involved. For example, the streamer the viewer wishes to nominate must have streamed at least 200 hours in 2022. The website writes:
"To be considered for any award category, nominated streamers must have streamed for at least 200 hours total in 2022."
Additionally, to be nominated in specific genres of games or categories, the streamer in question should also have at least 100 hours of stream time:
"To be considered for specific award categories (like Battle Royale, Art, Chess etc.), nominated streamers must have streamed for at least 100 hours in that category in 2022."
What are the various categories?
Like last year, this year's Streamer Awards will follow a similar path featuring as many as 26 categories. Fans can type in their nominee of choice in the open portal on the website. Readers should note that the deadline for submitting the nominations is February 11.
Here is a list of all the categories:
- BEST BATTLE ROYALE STREAMER
- BEST MMORPG STREAMER
- BEST VALORANT STREAMER
- BEST LEAGUE OF LEGENDS STREAMER
- BEST SOULSLIKE STREAMER
- BEST ROLEPLAY STREAMER
- BEST STRATEGY GAME STREAMER
- BEST FPS STREAMER
- BEST VTUBER
- BEST CHESS STREAMER
- BEST MUSIC STREAMER
- BEST MINECRAFT STREAMER
- BEST ART STREAMER
- BEST SPEEDRUN STREAMER
- BEST IRL STREAMER
- HIDDEN GEM AWARD
- BEST PHILANTHROPIC STREAM EVENT
- STREAM GAME OF THE YEAR
- BEST VARIETY STREAMER
- BEST JUST CHATTING STREAMER
- BEST STREAMED EVENT
- BEST CONTENT ORGANIZATION
- RISING STAR AWARD
- LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN
- GAMER OF THE YEAR
- STREAMER OF THE YEAR
Who will host the Streamer Awards 2023?
Last year, the two primary hosts for the Streamer Awards were QTCinderella, the creator, and Maya Higa, a fellow Twitch streamer. This year, the host(s) are yet to be declared. QTCinderella taking up the mantle for the second time, however, will not be surprising.
Who will attend the event?
A host of creators attended last year's event and should be no different this time. Familiar faces such as Ludwig, HasanAbi, Maya Higa, Valkyrae, and xQc should all be in attendance.
Here's what some creators had to say:
As stated earlier, the event will be live-streamed for free on QTCinderella's Twitch channel. Last year, her stream recorded a whopping 380,000 concurrent viewers. The numbers could be matched this year or even break it.
