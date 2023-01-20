"It's back" - Ludwig, ConnorEatsPants, Fuslie, and more react as QTCinderella announces the return of The Streamer Awards

Twitch sensation Blaire "QTCinderella" took the streaming community by storm by announcing the return of The Streamer Awards. She shared a one-minute, 45-second-long clip showing many popular content creators talking about last year's award function.

The announcement attracted quite a lot of fan reactions, with YouTube Gaming star Ludwig saying:

"It's back."

Popular streamers and community react to The Streamer Awards announcement

Some of the most well-known streaming personalities reacted to QTCinderella's announcement of the new edition of The Streamer Awards.

YouTube Gaming content creator Leslie "Fuslie" commented:

Twitch streamer Connor "ConnorEatsPants" expressed his sentiments with an emoji:

Twitch personality Alluux was ecstatic about the upcoming event:

Three-time Super Smash Bros. champion Juan "Hungrybox" said:

Some of the more relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

What's new in this year's Streamer Awards?

QTCinderella revealed that The Streamer Awards 2023 will take fan votes on categories.

According to the official website, this year's awards ceremony will be divided into three phases, with the first involving viewers selecting a game of their choice to "get their own award category." This will commence on January 19, 2023, and end on January 27, 2023.

An excerpt from the official website read:

"Last year's show featured some fan-favorite games as categories. This year, we want to take it one step further by asking you to choose which games get their own award category."

The second phase will be "nominations," which will begin on January 30, 2023, and last until February 11, 2023. The fan-submitted nominations will be aggregated during this phase. They will determine the final nominations for the voting phase:

"The viewer-submitted nominations are aggregated to determine the final nominees for the voting phase. Also, one nominee in each category is chosen by our panel - owners of esports and content organizations, commentators, writers, journalists, and other veterans of the live streaming and entertainment industry."

The final phase will be "voting," in which viewers and panel members will vote for the final nominees. The voting period will begin on February 18, 2023, and end on March 4, 2023:

"The award winners are determined using a weighted combination of the popular vote (70%) and panelists' vote (30%), to give a voice to fans but still maintain integrity."

The results will be announced on March 12, 2023 (Sunday), during The Streamer Awards. The in-person event will be livestreamed on QTCinderella's Twitch channel.

Streamer Awards' past winners

Last year's ceremony included 25 categories, with Ludwig taking home the coveted Streamer of the Year award.

Other winners included Pokimane, who received the Legacy Award, Tarik, who received the Best FPS Streamer award, and Mizkif, who won the Best Just Chatting Streamer award. Minecraft was named Best Game of the Year.

