xQc reveals he was supposed to go up against Ludwig during "Slap-Chessboxing" round of Mogul Chessboxing Championship

Twitch star Felix "xQc" returned to his channel on December 13, 2022, to host a Just Chatting and gaming livestream. During the broadcast, the streamer also reacted to YouTube Gaming sensation Ludwig's recently held Mogul Chessboxing Championship.

While watching the surprise round of "Slap-Chessboxing" at the event, xQc revealed that he was supposed to face off against Ludwig in place of Twitch streamer Connor "CDawgVA." He then explained his absence by claiming that he slept through rehearsals and failed to show up on time.

"I said I'm sorry" - xQc explains why he failed to show up at Ludwig's Chessboxing event

xQc was browsing the r/LivestreamFail subreddit at the 27-minute mark of his livestream when he came across a viral clip featuring CDawgVA and Ludwig at the chessboxing event.

The former Overwatch pro then revealed that he was supposed to spar with Ludwig on stage:

"Listen. Here's the thing. It's scripted. Guys, it's for an event. Okay? The thing is... is that, it was supposed to be me. Okay? It was... guys, I'm not kidding. It was actually supposed to be me. Okay?"

He claimed that something compelled him to sleep at 8:00 am when he was supposed to wake up at 10:00 am for rehearsals:

"Yesterday some s**t blew up in my face, okay, and I went to sleep at 8 am. I had to wake at 10 am for the rehearsals for it. Okay? And I didn't wake up! Okay? I did not wake up! Okay? I wasn't even home. Okay?"

Timestamp: 00:27:37

The French-Canadian personality added that he went back to sleep after realizing that it was already time for him to be on stage:

"I felt so bad when I woke up, that when I woke up, it was time that I had to be on stage. So I went back to sleep."

The streamer then read some comments from Twitch viewers and replied:

"'You're such a loser.' Listen, man. I don't know know what to tell him. Okay? 'You're such an a**hole.' No s**t! I knew for a fact that Ludwig had a backup plan for sure. Okay?"

The conversation concluded with xQc revealing that he apologized to Ludwig for missing the event:

"Yeah, yeah. I said I'm sorry. It happens. It's a classic. It's trash. I was sick, yo! Christ, man! Don't get mad at me. Okay, get mad at me. I deserve it. I don't give a f**k."

Fans react to the streamer's reveal

More than 140 fans posted their reactions in the comments section under a YouTube clip of xQc's reveal. Here's a snippet of some relevant ones:

Fans in the YouTube comments section discussing the streamer missing out on the special event (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

Ludwig's Mogul Chessboxing Championship was one of his most successful broadcasts on YouTube. Over 300,000 viewers tuned in to watch prominent internet personalities square off in the boxing ring.

Ludwig revealed that he spent $1.5 million to host the championship.

