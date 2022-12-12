"Coolest s**t I've ever done" - Ludwig thanks the community following the epic Mogul Chessboxing Championship

American YouTube Gaming sensation Ludwig Ahgren hosted the much-anticipated Mogul Chessboxing Championship on December 12. The five-hour-long broadcast featured nine rounds of intense chessboxing fixtures, featuring some of the most well-known internet personalities.

The YouTuber caught the streaming community by surprise as he and Welsh Twitch streamer Connor "CDawgVA" faced off against one another in a "Slap-Chessboxing" round.

ludwig @LudwigAhgren I think you gave me a concussion … @CDawgVA I think you gave me a concussion … @CDawgVA

Following the epic conclusion to the event, Ahgren took to Twitter to express gratitude to the community. He claimed that the Mogul Chessboxing Championship was the "coolest s**t" that he has ever done:

Ludwig reveals that he spent $1.5 million on the Mogul Chessboxing Championship, claims it's the "hardest" his team has ever worked on an event

At the 05:36 mark of the special event, CDawgVA won the final "Slap-Chessboxing" round against Ludwig.

Following the announcement by popular Twitch streamer Jeremy "Jerma985" that Ahgren had lost the round by a razor-thin margin, the latter responded by revealing that he had spent a whopping $1.5 million to host the championship:

"Jerma, just give me the f***ing belt. I paid $1.5 mill for this. Just give me the f***ing belt!"

CDawgVA celebrated his victory and lauded the YouTuber for putting on the "best event yet." A few moments later, Ludwig addressed the community, saying:

"This was the most and hardest, our team has ever worked on an event. So, thank you to all of the production. JK Production, the Mogul Moves team, the French broadcasters, the Spanish broadcasters, the English broadcasters. The runners, who got people to their seats. The people who showed up in person. Thank you, guys, so f***ing much!"

Timestamp: 05:36:30

Ahgren then went on to thank those who tuned in to watch the championship on his channel and stated it was the "coolest event" he had ever hosted:

"Thank you to the people who watched online. This was the coolest event I've ever been able to do, and I hope this was worth your time. Every time I do an event, that's it. I just hope that it was worth your time. Thank you all so much..."

The live audience began clapping loudly for the streamer, with many chanting his name. Ludwig closed off the Mogul Chessboxing Championship by adding:

"So... again, thank you and I hope to do a lot more cool events in 2023, that are worth your time. Thank you all for watching. Have a great night."

Online community reacts to the Mogul Chessboxing Championship

Ludwig's tweet following the conclusion of the Mogul Chessboxing Championship gained a lot of traction on the social media platform, as more than 700 community members joined the reaction thread. Here's what they had to say:

💖ironmouse😈VSHOJO💖 @ironmouse @LudwigAhgren YOU DID AMAZING AND PUT ON AN AMAZING EVENT! THANK YOU SO MUCH! IT WAS SO MUCH FUN TO WATCH! @LudwigAhgren YOU DID AMAZING AND PUT ON AN AMAZING EVENT! THANK YOU SO MUCH! IT WAS SO MUCH FUN TO WATCH!

tina :D @TinaKitten @LudwigAhgren Every event you hold is so well thought out and put together & they’re a treat to watch every time :’) @LudwigAhgren Every event you hold is so well thought out and put together & they’re a treat to watch every time :’)

Ludwig's chessboxing event was one of his most successful livestreams on YouTube. The broadcast attracted hundreds of thousands of fans, with the content creator revealing that he broke his viewership record within an hour.

