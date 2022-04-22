“It's not a log splitter!”: Jerma985 learns how a log splitter works

Twitch streamer Jeremy "Jerma985" had a hilarious moment occur during a recent livestream while playing the game Mon Bazou. As he tried to complete tasks in the game, Jerma noticed a rather peculiar object in the in-game world and was taken aback.

The Twitch streamer did not know what a log splitter looked like in real life and was shocked to see the tool in-game. Expressing his confusion regarding the log splitter debate he was engaging in with his Twitch chat, Jerma985 comically stated:

"Look! I don't need to prove this anymore. You guys are losing your minds. You guys are losing your f***ing minds! It's not a log splitter! What the... what is happening in this chat room?"

Jerma985 learns how a log splitter works while playing Mon Bazou

Jerma hosted a recent broadcast on April 21 and focused on playing the sandbox and simulation game Mon Bazou.

Mon Bazou is a single-player, choose your own adventure game where the player is required to build a car from scratch by installing various important parts by themselves. Players are required to make money by performing various actions in-game.

One such action that Jerma was required to do was to cut wood in the game. However, the Twitch streamer seemed pretty clueless about what a log splitter looked like and mistook it for a trailer.

His Twitch chat guided him and mentioned that there was a log splitter located behind his in-game house. However, Jerma failed to understand how the tool worked. He hilariously called the log splitter a trailer and continued to express his confusion.

The 36-year-old streamer said the following as he struggled to cut a piece of wood in-game:

"This is a trailer (pointing at the log splitter). What is happening here? Oh, you guys are f***ked up! I am leaving."

He then sat inside the pickup truck in-game and read a few messages posted by his viewers. Many fans in the Twitch chat exclaimed that the tool behind his house was indeed a log splitter.

After a few seconds, Jerma985 said:

"Look up on Google Image. Okay, log splitter. I'm f***ing freaking out right now."

He opened up Google Images on his second monitor to have a look at what a log splitter looks like. As soon as he realized that his viewers were correct, the content creator burst out laughing.

He still seemed confused regarding the log splitter and the trailer situation and stated:

"Huh! What? This is a trailer. This is a... I don't know... huh? You've got to be kidding me, man! No, it's not! This is not. I tried to use it (in-game). What? You can't be serious, man. No, I thought people were just f***ing with me, making up random s**t!"

The streamer's hilarious realization came to an end a few minutes later, and he continued to play Mon Bazou for the rest of his livestream.

Fans react to Jerma985 learning how a log splitter works

Audiences on Reddit were amused to see how clueless the streamer was. Many fans made fun of the streamer in a reaction thread on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

A discussion surrounding the log splitter also popped up in the comment section of the thread.

Jerma985 is a well-known content creator who kicked off his streaming career in November 2016. He currently has more than 900k followers on his Twitch channel and garners around 14k concurrent viewers per stream.

Edited by Siddharth Satish