Sykkuno claims that "most content creators do it for fun," and those who don't will have a "terrible time"

YouTube Gaming star Thomas "Sykkuno" returned to his channel on February 16 to play games with fellow streamers. He also hosted a brief Just Chatting segment, during which a viewer asked him if it was "worth it" to become a content creator.

Sykkuno replied that if someone has to ask that question, it's "probably not" worth it. He went on to say that the majority of content creators do it "for fun," and those who don't will have a "terrible time." He stated:

"I don't know. I feel like, if you have ask that, probably not. Because I feel like most content creators do it for fun and if you're not doing it for fun, then you're just going to have a terrible time. So I feel like, if you're asking that question, the answer is usually no, because if you're not doing it for fun, you definitely shouldn't do it for money."

'Very easy to think we make a lot of money' - Sykkuno's response to whether it's worth becoming a creator

At the nine-minute mark of his February 16 broadcast, Sykkuno's attention was drawn to a viewer, who asked if it was worth it to become a content creator. After claiming that the answer is "usually no," the streamer stated that it is "very easy" for people to believe they are making a lot of money:

"I think it's very easy to... I think it's very easy to think that we make a lot of money. Because a lot of us do. Like, I feel like I do pretty well."

Timestamp: 00:09:05

The Las Vegas native stated that very few people would reach the top of the streaming industry, citing YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae" as an example. He said:

"But there's very few people that will make as much as like Valkyrae. Not trying to, I don't know, expose her for being rich. I feel like, she literally has a Lambo. So I don't think I have to do that. But most people won't make that much, even I probably won't. But I'll make pretty good! Plenty of stuff."

The conversation concluded with Sykkuno adding:

"So I do feel like it's one of those things where you got to just do it because you wanted to do it. I mean, I made it. I started making my streams because I just wanted to have people to talk to and hang out with. And it worked out pretty well. But I do think if I did it to try and think I'm going to make big bucks, it probably wouldn't work out so well."

Fans react to the streamer's opinion

Fans in the YouTube chat room shared a variety of reactions, with the majority agreeing with Sykkuno's opinion. Here's a snapshot of the YouTube Live chat:

Fans in the YouTube chat room reacting to the streamer's opinion (Image via Sykkuno/YouTube)

Sykkuno is a popular variety gamer, best known for playing multiplayer games with prominent personalities like Valkyrae, Disguised Toast, LilyPichu, and Ironmouse. He was a Twitch personality before he switched to steam exclusively on YouTube Gaming.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes