"Why do you have to say these things?" - Ironmouse gets embarrassed after Sykkuno mentions how famous she is

YouTube Gaming star Thomas "Sykkuno" got together with several well-known content creators like Pokimane, Ironmouse, Peter Park, Natsumiii, and xChocoBars to play Feign.

Before the group began playing the multiplayer role-playing game, Sykkuno introduced Ironmouse's in-game persona and mentioned how famous she is by claiming that the VTuber holds a record for having a very high subscriber count.

The light-hearted statement embarrassed Ironmouse, and she sarcastically threatened to leave the voice call by saying:

"I'm leaving this call right now. What! Why do you have to say these things?"

Sykkuno, Ironmouse, and other Twitch streamers have a fun time playing Feign

Popular Twitch and YouTube streamers teamed up to play Feign on their respective channels earlier today.

Before beginning to play the game, the content creators were required to introduce their in-game persona, and Sykkuno instantly grabbed the opportunity to introduce Ironmouse and said:

"Okay, okay. All right, I'll introduce. Okay, this is Ironmouse, the premier VTuber on Twitch. I think she has the world record for the most subbed ever of all time. She's probably a 10 jillionaire."

Upon hearing how the former Twitch streamer decided to introduce her, Ironmouse felt embarrassed and threatened to leave the voice call the group was in. Sykkuno began laughing after seeing how Ironmouse reacted.

Peter Park then recalled his experience at the Anime Expo 2022 and stated:

"You know what's funny? I went to Anime Expo and I thought I was in line for a store, but I was actually; it turns out I was in line for Ironmouse's meet and greet."

The Las Vegas native added more to Peter Park's experience and mentioned that security at the convention kicked him out of the same line:

"Yeah, they kicked me out of that line. They kicked me out, I tried to line up and they said the line's cut off and they wouldn't let me in."

After talking a bit more about Ironmouse's meet and greet at the Anime Expo, Peter Park asked the VShojo-affiliated VTuber the following question:

"What's it feel like to be loved by so many Ironmouse?"

Ironmouse groaned after hearing the jest-filled question.

The conversation on the topic soon came to a close when Sykkuno mentioned that an airline hostess noticed the Ironmouse hoodie he was wearing, and the latter stated that her daughter is an Ironmouse fan:

"Oh guys, when I was flying back to Vegas, I was wearing my Ironmouse hoodie, and the airline hostess was like, 'Oh my god, that's Ironmouse! My daughter watches her,' and she didn't even recognize me, and I was like, 'Oh yeah, no. I'm a huge fan of hers too!'"

Fans react to the streamer's light-hearted banter

The YouTube comment section featured a handful of fan reactions, and here are some of the most relevant comments:

For some context, Ironmouse is one of the most popular VTubers on Twitch and became the first female Twitch streamer to have the most subscribers after she ended her 31-day-long subathon.

💖ironmouse😈VSHOJO💖 @ironmouse Today is the end! We finished on day 31 and I am overjoyed. Thank you all for one of the greatest months of my life. I am eternally grateful for all your love and support and I am just shocked at all the milestones we hit. Thank you all I love you! See you tomorrow! Today is the end! We finished on day 31 and I am overjoyed. Thank you all for one of the greatest months of my life. I am eternally grateful for all your love and support and I am just shocked at all the milestones we hit. Thank you all I love you! See you tomorrow! 💖 https://t.co/3hKjhT3qsI

She currently has 1.2 million followers and averages 8.2k viewers per stream.

