"I got my own channel to run" - Sykkuno responds to fans asking him about Corpse Husband's absence

On Saturday (December 10), YouTube Gaming star Thomas "Sykkuno" commented on popular faceless musician Corpse Husband's absence from the internet.

During the initial moments of the broadcast, the streamer's attention was drawn to the viewer, who asked why Corpse Husband had "not posted." Sykkuno responded by saying that he has his "own channel to run":

"I got my own channel to run, man! I can't run everyone else's. So, really can't answer it. I think same goes for other people."

Sykkuno claims fans are "asking the wrong guy" regarding Corpse Husband's absence from the internet

Before starting to play games during the December 10 livestream, the YouTuber interacted with fans and noticed a message from a viewer asking about Corpse Husband's absence, saying:

"Why has Corpse not posted?"

The former Twitch streamer responded by sarcastically acting as the musician's "official manager" and stated:

"Well, as Corpse's official manager, let me just log into his Twitter account and find out. I don't know man. If... I don't think he has a manager. But if he did, that'd be the guy to ask. Not me. So..."

Timestamp: 00:15:15

Sykkuno went on to give an example, claiming that fans frequently inquired from his friends about what was happening to him:

"I mean, it's a weird thing that happens, and it's not just to me. It happens to everybody. Like, sometimes people ask my friends like, 'Hey! What's happening to Sykkuno?' And like, I don't know what to say. Like, same for anybody. You just make some weird meme about it, and that's about it."

Thomas added that he has his own channel to run and that he was unable to respond to the question. The conversation concluded with him saying that the best person to ask the question was Corpse Husband himself:

"Like, the best person to ask isn't me. Actually, the best person to ask is him! Just ask him, probably, and that's all I can really tell you, is the only advice I can give you. You're asking the wrong guy."

Fans react to the streamer's response

The YouTube comments section featured a handful of fan reactions and here's a snippet of some relevant ones:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's response (Image via The Corpse Squad/YouTube)

While one viewer speculated that Sykkuno might not be aware of what Corpse Husband was up to, another fan expressed their sentiments about the former acting as the latter's manager in a lighthearted manner.

