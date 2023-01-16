Valkyrae reveals gifting Sykkuno a flashy piece of jewelry

During a livestream on January 15, YouTube Gaming star Rachell "Valkyrae" reacted to a video uploaded by fellow YouTuber Leslie "Fuslie." As the clip progressed, the 100 Thieves co-owner recalled seeing Thomas "Sykkuno's" Instagram story in which he showed off a bracelet.

The streamer took the opportunity to reveal that she gifted Sykkuno the striking piece of jewelry. She went on to say that she plans to get him more jewelry after joyfully stating that he liked the gift.

"I think Sykk Twitter loves when Sykkuno wears jewelry" - Valkyrae explains plan to gift streamer more jewelry

While reacting to Fuslie's latest video at the one-hour mark, Valkyrae inquired from her audience if they had seen Sykkuno's Instagram story. She stated:

"Oh yeah, also, did you see... speaking of Christmas gifts, did you guys see that really nice bracelet that Sykkuno had on, in his Insta story? Did you guys happen to see that? Yeah! That was from me."

Timestamp: 01:00:20

After spending some time on Twitter looking for the picture, the Los Angeles-based content creator exclaimed, stating that Sykkuno appreciated the thoughtful gift. She continued further, saying that she plans on gifting him more jewelry and explained why:

"He likes it! I realized, like, I've got to just get him more jewelry because if I don't get him more jewelry, then he's not going to wear more jewelry."

Valkyrae concluded the conversation by saying that she believes Sykkunno's Twitter audience "loves" when he wears jewelry:

"And I feel like... I feel like Sykk Twitter loves when Sykkuno wears jewelry.

Fans react to the streamer gifting a bracelet to Sykkuno

The YouTube comments section featured a handful of fan reactions, with one viewer claiming that they knew the bracelet was a gift from Valkyrae. Another community member opined that the jewelry piece was "too big."

Here's a snippet of some relevant fan reactions:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to Rachell gifting a flashy bracelet to Thomas (Image via Sykkey Daily/YouTube)

This is not the only gift Sykkuno has received from the YouTuber. On October 21, 2022, viewers noticed he was wearing a rather expensive-looking chain during a livestream.

Sykkuno had revealed that Valkyrae had gifted him the chain, speculating that the item was "probably fairly expensive." He went on to quote Rachell, who had stated that she did not look at the price tag before purchasing the expensive jewelry and was unaware of the cost.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes