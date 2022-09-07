“This is a good move” - Sykkuno reacts to Fuslie switching to YouTube Gaming, and provides his take

During a recent livestream earlier today, YouTube Gaming sensation Thomas "Sykkuno" reacted to fellow content creator Leslie "Fuslie's" platform switch and provided his take.

In the announcement video, Fuslie picked up a purple-colored electric guitar, which seemed to symbolize Twitch. As she attempted to play the instrument, the 100 Thieves-affiliated content creator stated that it was "not really her style."

Sykkuno was taken aback by Leslie's statements, and he jokingly said:

"Oh! She just played the purple guitar, then said, 'Not my style,' after she hit her seven-year streaming anniversary on Twitch. I'm just kidding! This is a good move. Actually, good move, guys. I just, you know? Interesting choice of words after seven years."

Sykkuno reacts to Fuslie's platform switch announcement video

On September 7, Sykkuno hosted a five-hour-long gaming stream. Before beginning to play PlateUp! with his streaming buddies, the Las Vegas native spent some time interacting with his fans and watching some trending videos.

Fuslie's most recent upload, "my biggest announcement," was one such video that the YouTuber watched.

The two-minute-long platform switch announcement featured several YouTube Gaming stars, including Rachell "Valkyrae", Ali "Myth", Ludwig, and LilyPichu.

At the three-minute mark of the broadcast, some viewers lauded Sykkuno, saying that he looked good in the video. The streamer replied:

"'You looked good in the video.' Back when I had hair, man!"

After commenting on Fuslie's choice of words about choosing and playing the purple-colored electric guitar, Thomas observed an interesting quirk. He mentioned:

"The red guitar (signifying Fuslie's switch to YouTube Gaming). You know what I just noticed? The purple guitar is electric, right? Electric purple guitar. That looks like an electric one, and then the red one is acoustic. You think this is symbolism? Maybe, I'm looking too far into it."

Timestamp: 00:03:25

Fans also noticed seeing a blue ukulele in the background, which appeared to represent Facebook Gaming. Sykkuno responded:

"The blue ukulele. Oh, we don't, we don't talk about that one!"

The 30-year-old content creator burst out laughing after seeing himself hitting a note on the Triangle instrument in the video. The short reaction came to a close when the former Twitch streamer stated:

"But hey, Leslie on YouTube! It was a really good announcement video. I like this song, we need a full version of the same. We need a full version of that song."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The YouTube comments section featured more than 75 fan reactions. While some viewers stated that Myth and Ludwig's surprising appearance caught them off guard:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip 1/2 (Image via Yamakasi CHiLL/YouTube)

Others were bewildered after seeing Fuslie move to YouTube Gaming:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip 2/2 (Image via Yamakasi CHiLL/YouTube)

Fuslie was one of the most prominent female influencers on Twitch, having amassed more than 1.2 million followers on her main channel. She has a large following on YouTube, with 599k subscribers and over 75 million video views.

