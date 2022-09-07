Fuslie finally announces her move to YouTube

On September 6, 100 Thieves content creator Leslie "Fuslie" finally announced that she was joining YouTube Gaming through a short and sweet video on Twitter. The streamer offered a small stream on Twitch earlier today, which ended with her asking viewers to go check social media for a big announcement.

Leslie is now on the growing list of big content creators to leave Twitch for YouTube this year alone. Popular streamers LilyPichu and Sykkuno, both of whom made the transition in 2022, were featured in the announcement video, which also stars the Queen of YouTube herself, Valkyrae.

After one week of speculation, Fuslie finally joins YouTube Gaming as exclusive streamer

Fuslie had already hinted at the end of her days on Twitch with a particular stream last week. During the ten-hour 'Leslie-day' stream, where she and her friends played a lot of nostalgic games, the streamer started crying as she reminisced about her streaming career on the Amazon-owned streaming platform.

Her sudden emotional speech about how grateful she was for having fans who helped her make a career out of playing video games went viral. Many thought it was an unofficial goodbye stream, but when she came back the next day, people thought they were being fooled.

Now, it seems that the content creator was playing the long con, with YouTube streamer and her close friend Sykkuno in on the news. In fact, he defended Fuslie when fans asked him if she was indeed moving on from Twitch. His spirited defense is especially ironic, considering he features in her announcement video.

Some Leslers might remember when she accidentally leaked her move to the red platform while reacting to Sykkuno's YouTube announcement video. After watching the same for the first time on her stream, Fuslie was impressed and let it slip that she must also plan her own clip for when she would make the switch, saying:

"Damn, how am I gonna do my announcement video. Oh shi*!"

Twitter reactions

Social media users were highly appreciative of her move and praised the announcement video, which featured Fuslie's streamer friends Valkyrae, LilyPichu, and Sykkuno. Streamers, gaming personalities, as well as well-wishers gathered on Twitter to congratulate her on the decision and wish her success:

The handles of both 100 Thieves and Twitch also responded to the news:

With over 1.2 million followers on Twitch and an average of 10K viewers in the last month, Leslie's departure from the purple platform is yet another shift in balance. However, her move sees YouTube Gaming adding another top streamer to their list of exclusive content creators.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh