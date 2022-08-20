Twitch streamer Jerma's baseball game features a behind-the-back catch while still holding a beer

Jerma985, a Twitch streamer and YouTuber, changed the game on the platform by hosting a real-life baseball game on his stream. The streamer called it the “Jerma Baseball Association”, with the California Circus doing battle against the Maryland Magicians.

It was truly a memorable stream, with many clips popping up on Reddit’s LiveStreamFails as well as Twitter. One entertaining moment, in particular, featured a member of the Maryland Magicians catching a pop fly to the outfield while still holding his beer.

Twitch streamer Jerma985’s baseball game featured an unbelievable catch

(Clip begins at 1:10:41)

In the Twitch clip, Taffy of the California Clowns nailed a pop fly to the outfield, but it was clearly going to take far more than that to get on base. In what could only be described as a magic trick, McMagic of the Maryland Magicians stepped up.

The two announcers spoke over each other in excitement as the camera swung to the outfield. One of the outfielders rushed to try and catch the ball, but McMagic was definitely prepared. Turning and catching the ball, he nailed it with an excellent behind-the-back catch.

“McMagic, slow it, oh! What a play! The magic elixir into the glove!”

Perhaps most impressive of all, the outfielder was still holding his beer, and despite tumbling after the catch, he didn’t spill a drop of it.

“Savior McMagic, beer in hand, this guy can do it all! What a slab! What a play! The best part of that play is that there was not one drop of beer lost!”

Although this entertaining game had many hilarious moments, this might have been the single most impressive showing of the entire stream. The game would last another half hour, featuring a hilarious pie to the face, mascot fights, and so much more.

Redditor found the move “legitimately impressive”

When the clip found its way to Reddit, it was called “The highest levels of baseball”, and that’s an undoubtedly accurate title. In fact, it was such a fantastic moment that it even crossed over with the actual baseball subreddit.

Some users felt this deserved to be on Sportscenter for how incredible the play was, while others agreed it was certainly a “top 10” moment. Best of all, not a drop of beer was lost during the daring catch.

Another Redditor would praise the Twitch streamer for doing what few could manage, and that is to make baseball interesting.

A few others were impressed that the Twitch streamer actually conducted the baseball stream that he promised before. Others talked about how it happened very close to where they live, with some being sad that they weren't able to attend.

It was a memorable baseball game without a doubt, and Twitch streamer Jerma definitely delivered, when it came to clippable moments and excellent gameplay.

Ultimately, the Maryland Magicians would come out on top, 16 to 15 in the 10th inning, but it's definitely not a baseball game that fans will soon forget.

Edited by Atul S