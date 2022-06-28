Jerma puts up a seemingly naked picture of himself while streaming a SMITE tournament

Jeremy "Jerma985" is a popular Twitch streamer and is known for the funny gags he pulls on his chat. While playing in a $100,000 SMITE tournament, his chat demanded that he show them his 'naked pic,' which is an inside joke in the community.

Surprisingly, the streamer obliged with a censored photo of himself sitting in front of the PC. With almost 17k people watching, it is no question that the clip has gone viral, even beyond his community.

Jeremy started streaming Team Fortress 2 back in the day and is now a variety streamer known for his over-the-top reactions on stream.

Jerma gives in to chat and shows a 'naked' picture

With 972k followers on Twitch, the American streamer is known for his unconventional videos and surreal humour. His Dollhouse event was a sort of real life Sims program that won the 2022 best streamed event.

There is an inside joke in Jerma's community about him being naked while he streams, and it is customary for him to show chat a picture of him from the waist up as a bit. So it was quite normal for fans to want a 'naked pic' while he was in between games in the SMITE tournament.

(Timestamp 02:34:02)

While his fellow teammates discussed stratergies, the Boston native was giggling as he put up the picture on stream. The image was censored with black blocks covering his lower body and gave the appearance that he was naked. After removing the picture, he slyly commented on how good his expensive chair is:

"Hey, that Herman Miller chair sure is good, isn't it?"

As he continued to laugh in the background, his chat clamored about how he would get banned for this. He replied:

"I'm not, I have shorts on okay? I've got shorts on. I've got shorts on, I just... I am a gamer!"

His chat did not buy it and kept calling him a liar, so he further joked:

"I'm gaming. I am intensely gaming."

His fellow teammate suddenly realised what had happened and he played it chill, saying:

"Someone will show you. It's not even a big deal."

Fans react to Jerma's 'naked' picture

As they finished a game, fans made it clear they want a naked picture of the streamer:

Chat wanting to see the pic

After he showed them the picture, the chat couldn't control their laughter:

Chat laughing at the pic

Redditors also weighed in with witty remarks:

Jerma is known for such hilarious gags on stream, and chat interactions are a big part of his streams. Collaboration streams like the SMITE tournament with fellow streamers like Mizkif are especially chaotic and his community loves the streamer's sense of humour.

