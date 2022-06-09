×
Mizkif announces $100k SMITE event on his channel in collaboration with OTK

Mizkif announces $100k SMITE event on his channel in collaboration with OTK (Image via- Mizkif/Twitch)
Vitasta Singh
ANALYST
Modified Jun 09, 2022 10:24 PM IST

Twitch streamer and OTK co-founder Matthew "Mizkif" took the gaming community by surprise after announcing a whopping $100,000 SMITE event in collaboration with the esports organization One True King, popularly known as OTK.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Twitch streamer announced the grand event along with the insane prize money and other details about it.

As fans might already know, Mizif has had a long-running relationship with the SMITE franchise as he can be seen playing the game nearly every single day since the beginning of June 2022. Furthermore, he has even named it June 'SMITE Month' and will soon be hosting the grand event on his official channel.

SMITE is a highly popular free-to-play third-player, multiplayer online battle arena title developed by Hi-Rez Studios. Read on to learn everything you need to know about the game's upcoming event and fans' reactions to it.

OTK's latest expansion into the gaming sector will be a $100k SMITE event

HOSTING A $100,000 @SMITEgame TOURNAMENT WITH @OTKnetwork JUNE 27THWHAT STREAMERS WANT TO PLAY?? https://t.co/H4oelfL8jd

During the OTK Game Expo, Mizkif announced a partnership with SMITE franchise along with his very own SMITE skin for the god Thanatos in-game.

The SMITE Invitational will feature eight teams of 40 content creators going for the ultimate win and of course, the grand prize money. Viewers can tune in to the event on Mizkif's official channel on June 27, 2022.

However, at the time of writing, no other details regarding the SMITE Inivitational are available. With this, it seems like fans might have to wait a bit longer to get the long list of streamers and content creators that will be participating in this event for the grand prize of $100,000.

Needless to say, as soon as the news was made public, SMITE fans rushed to social media to share their excitement, eliciting a prominent wave of positive responses from viewers from all corners of the internet.

The tweet has already gone viral, fetching over 8k likes within a few hours of the announcement going public.

Fans react to SMITE invitational in collaboration with OTK

Ever since the start of the organization, OTK has been a household name in the world of gaming. With some highly successful and fun meetings and activities, the organization recently announced a grand upcoming event in collaboration with the SMITE franchise, and fans are loving every bit of it.

Taking to their Twitter handle, several fans shared their excitement regarding the upcoming event and even made some random guesses regarding the participants. Here are some of the most relevant responses from viewers.

@REALMizkif @SMITEGame @OTKnetwork @OTKGamesExpo Don’t want to steal your money so I’ll sit this one out.
@REALMizkif @SMITEGame @OTKnetwork @OTKGamesExpo Am good at smite
@REALMizkif @SMITEGame @OTKnetwork @OTKGamesExpo yo thanks for saving smite
@REALMizkif @SMITEGame @OTKnetwork @OTKGamesExpo Hi I’m a Fortnite competitive player looking to get into “SMITE”, I’d be interested
@REALMizkif @SMITEGame @OTKnetwork @OTKGamesExpo Hey lol idk too much about the game but I'm willing to give it a try for this tournament 🥸
@REALMizkif @SMITEGame @OTKnetwork @OTKGamesExpo I’ll play I am good at video games.One time a long long time ago I achieved number #1I was the best. I am the best.
@REALMizkif @SMITEGame @OTKnetwork @OTKGamesExpo me
@REALMizkif @VaporishCoast @SMITEGame @OTKnetwork @OTKGamesExpo I would do some pretty fucked up things to get on this one
@REALMizkif @SMITEGame @OTKnetwork @OTKGamesExpo Yo
@REALMizkif @SMITEGame @OTKnetwork @OTKGamesExpo I have over 2 thousand hours in Smite. I was born for this. Ur main has Morbius energy btw https://t.co/GMJVrwCZKl
@REALMizkif @SMITEGame @OTKnetwork @OTKGamesExpo ok i might have to come back to smite for this no cap
@REALMizkif @OTKnetwork @OTKGamesExpo this is gonna be some really good smite.
@REALMizkif @SMITEGame @OTKnetwork @OTKGamesExpo I want to play
@REALMizkif @SMITEGame @OTKnetwork @OTKGamesExpo 👀👀👀 🙋‍♂️
@REALMizkif @SMITEGame @OTKnetwork @OTKGamesExpo hey man I stream that sounds like a time
@Wraithyn1 @REALMizkif @SMITEGame @OTKnetwork @OTKGamesExpo https://t.co/hm1GHSVfdI
@CrazySlick_ @REALMizkif @SMITEGame @OTKnetwork @OTKGamesExpo vouch
@REALMizkif @SMITEGame @OTKnetwork @OTKGamesExpo I've been highest rank in League for 7 years I think I can put up a show 😘
@REALMizkif @SMITEGame @OTKnetwork @OTKGamesExpo I'll form my own elite team, take home the trophy, then mail the trophy to your mother.
@REALMizkif @SMITEGame @OTKnetwork @OTKGamesExpo Yoyo, nonexistent small 4 viewer andy, i got a team. Mixed knowledge, new players. lets gooooo
@ZiggyJG @REALMizkif @SMITEGame @OTKnetwork @OTKGamesExpo TRUEEEEE ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥

Something worth noting here is that this isn't the first collaboration event to be hosted by the leading esports-streamer organization. Way back in January 2022, the company hosted an Apex Legends tournament which ended up being one of the biggest events of the game till date, and featured a grand prize amount of $50,000.

