"Total lie:" Mizkif reacts to Twitch streamer EEVisu's apology in light of cheating controversy

Mizkif just shut down EEVisu after the latter had apologized via Twitter for cheating on the former's quiz game show, Schooled.

The One True King co-owner had previously expressed a desire to terminate the show completely in light of the recent cheating scandal. He recently gave more context to the trending apology video on his latest stream. After EE admitted to having "succumbed to a little bit of temptation," Mizkif was quick to correct the Super Smash Bros star:

"Lies."

He clarified that EE was lying yet again to the internet about the reality of the matter, stating that he and the other Schooled producers had caught him cheating a total of fifteen times:

"We caught EE cheating, like, 15 times, so it's a lie. Total lie."

Fans react to Mizkif's response to EEVisu's apology

Fans were generally on par with Mizkif. Many fans lost respect for EEVisu and noted that it was pretty obvious that the streamer was lying in his "bad" apology to begin with.

One fan called out Mizkif for supposedly encouraging this type of behavior from participants, even going as far as excusing it from certain streamers in his circle. They brought up Twitch star Kaitlyn "Amouranth," who had allegedly cheated on Schooled in the past and never apologized or was held accountable for her actions. This seems to be a reoccurring theme of who Mizkif picks and chooses to face the consequences for cheating on his show.

A couple of fans sympathized with Mizkif, agreeing with his feelings towards cheating and even showing understanding for his desire to end Schooled for good.

Another fan had massive respect for Mizkif for bringing light to the truth and calling out EEVisu for his actions instead of just accepting his apology:

One fan brought up an instance in which Hasan "HasanAbi" had cheated on the show but immediately held himself accountable in the moment. They pointed out that Mizkif appreciated that, and they expressed that this should be commonplace for streamers who do resort to cheating:

One viewer begged Mizkif to continue Schooled regardless of the number of cheaters who may or may not take the fun out of things. It's obvious that fans enjoy the entertainment, and even though cheaters may exist, the viewership is still there:

Matthew "Mizkif" introduced his quiz game show Schooled as a way to showcase streamers and internet personalities competing against each other for a cash pool prize. Since its inception, the show has faced countless cheating controversies. However, none of the streamers who may or may not have been exposed have faced as intense a backlash as EEVisu has.

Many fans continue to speculate that the creator is biased towards who faces the consequences. But Mizkif was quick to shut that down after declaring to viewers that the Super Smash Bro star had cheated several times.

Mizkif has yet to fully confirm if Schooled is to be canceled for good.

