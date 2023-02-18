"Why is Adin f***king lying?!" - Kai Cenat responds to Adin Ross claiming that "everyone" is moving to Kick

During a livestream on February 18, Twitch star Adin Ross claimed that popular streamers such as Kai Cenat, Josh "YourRAGE," and Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" were switching to Kick. He added that YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" would also be livestreaming on the platform.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Adin Ross says all the big streamers are going from Twitch to Kick. Including Kai Cenat, IShowSpeed, Bruce, YourRAGE and more…



Stating Kick is giving equity and millions to each streamer Adin Ross says all the big streamers are going from Twitch to Kick. Including Kai Cenat, IShowSpeed, Bruce, YourRAGE and more… Stating Kick is giving equity and millions to each streamer https://t.co/gCSKJtApcJ

When Cenat's fans heard about Ross' claim, they wanted to know if it was true. The former responded by saying that he was not switching to livestreaming on the Trainwreckstv-backed platform.

Cenat said:

"'You're going to Kick?' Yo, why is Adin f***king lying?! I'm not going to Kick, buddy."

What did Adin Ross say about streamers moving to Kick?

During a Just Chatting broadcast earlier today, Adin Ross claimed that some of the biggest streamers in the industry were moving to livestreaming on Kick. He said:

"I'm going to say to you guys right now. Kai is going. YourRAGE is going. Bruce is going. (IShow)Speed is going. Everyone's going to Kick! I'm just going to tell you guys now. I don't give a f**k! They're all going, bro! Think about it. The platform cannot fill, everyone goes."

Adin Ross claimed that Kick was allegedly offering the aforementioned streamers equity and "millions of dollars":

"I'm not even joking, they're all going, bro. Why would they not go? They're going to give them equity and millions of dollars."

Kai Cenat responds to Adin Ross' claims

Kai Cenat was notified about Adin Ross' claims during the 17th day of his "Mafiathon" subathon. When fans asked if he was moving to Kick, the New Yorker confirmed that he was not shifting platforms.

While watching Ross' broadcast, Cenat stated that he was content with where he was and added:

"I'm not going to Kick. Chat, you feel what I'm saying? I'm happy with where I'm at right now. But if Kick..."

Timestamp: 06:35:45

Fans react to the streamers' clip

Adin Ross' claims quickly went viral on social media platforms such as Twitter and Reddit. Prominent esports personality Jake "JakeSucky's" conversation thread attracted over 190 fan reactions, and here are some relevant ones:

Woody @Woody55__ @JakeSucky oh yes, because it’s been proven in the past that buying top streamers is a successful way to grow a platform. very true mr ross! @JakeSucky oh yes, because it’s been proven in the past that buying top streamers is a successful way to grow a platform. very true mr ross!

Tomasina @itsTomasina @JakeSucky Six months from now this is going to sound exactly like “Adin Ross says all the big streamers are going from TikTok to Hover” @JakeSucky Six months from now this is going to sound exactly like “Adin Ross says all the big streamers are going from TikTok to Hover”

Mats Kathage @P4wnyhof



He totally convinced me..... @JakeSucky So trying to hype up his own move and bamboozle the masse?He totally convinced me..... @JakeSucky So trying to hype up his own move and bamboozle the masse?He totally convinced me.....

le2cudi.eth @LE2_Cudi @JakeSucky Didn’t adin say they weren’t even paying him enough? All of a sudden they are throwing around millions? 🧢 @JakeSucky Didn’t adin say they weren’t even paying him enough? All of a sudden they are throwing around millions? 🧢

On the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, Redditor u/ItsJoe070901 claimed that successful streamers like Kai Cenat and BruceDropEmOff were "guaranteed" to lose a portion of their audience if they were to switch platforms:

Another community member speculated that Cenat would not be leaving the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform:

Here are some more relevant reactions from the streamer-focused forum:

Kai Cenat is among the top-ranking content creators on Twitch. He won the highly-coveted Streamer of the Year award at the Streamy Awards 2022.

Cenat has been actively broadcasting on the platform since 2021, and his channel currently has over 4.3 million followers.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes