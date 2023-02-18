"You, b**ch, deserve to go to jail forever!" - Adin Ross' take on women lying about s*xual assault goes viral

Adin Ross, a popular Twitch streamer, made controversial comments during a Just Chatting livestream on February 18. In a viral clip from the broadcast, Ross stated that he believes women who falsely accuse men of sexual assault should be given life sentences. He asserted that his sentiment was a "fact" and added:

"You, b**ch, deserve to go to jail forever! It's facts!"

Adin Ross claims women should be imprisoned "for life" if they lie about s*xual assault

The rant began with the Florida native asking r/LivestreamFail to clip his take. He added that those who hold a different view from him on the matter are "just genuinely f**king weird." He stated:

"Listen, LSF (the r/LivestreamFail subreddit), listen to this. How about you clip this s**t, b**ch? Listen. And if you guys don't agree with me, you're just genuinely f**king weird. If a girl lies about a guy s*xually assaulting, they deserve to go to prison for life! I'm sorry, bro! I'm sorry! It's facts!"

Adin Ross used an analogy to explain his reasoning:

"If I'm a girl. If I'm a girl and I say, 'Bobby over here f**ked me without my consent.' And then Bobby proves in 4K that we f**ked, with consent, you, b**ch, deserve to go to jail forever!"

He noticed some viewers telling him to calm down and responded by saying:

"No! It's not chill! No, no! It's facts! She's trying to ruin that man's life, bro! No! It happens all the f**king time! They're just trying to hit it with a tank! Tanks girls try to do that s**t, bro! Like, no! 'For life is crazy.' That's what a guy would..."

This is not the first time Adin Ross has expressed these sentiments. During a livestream on February 17, the Los Angeles-based personality gave his thoughts on the woman who accused Andrew Tate. He said:

"And by the way, if that news is true. If a girl really framed him, the girl deserves to go to Romanian prison for life! Solitary confined... confinement? Confinement. Confimenental. Confined! Whatever the f**k it is, bro! I don't know! Do I look like a f**king cop? I don't know! Or a lawyer?"

Fans react to the streamer's take

Adin Ross' take was a hot topic of conversation on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with the reaction thread amassing more than 70 fan reactions in just an hour. Some of the most relevant comments were along these lines:

Adin Ross is a popular Just Chatting streamer, best known for his e-dating shows and collaborations with popular internet personalities. He recently announced that he would begin broadcasting on Kick, a platform supported by Twitch content creator Tyler "Trainwreckstv."

