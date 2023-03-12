Twitch star Kai Cenat wins Streamer of the Year at The Streamer Awards 2023

On March 12, 2023, Twitch star Kai Cenat was named Streamer of the Year at Blaire "QTCinderella's" award ceremony, The Streamer Awards 2023. Following the announcement, the New Yorker celebrated the accomplishment on Twitter.

He wrote:

"Had to double it."

AMP KAI @KaiCenat HAD TO DOUBLE ITTT HAD TO DOUBLE ITTT

Kai Cenat wins Streamer of the Year at The Streamer Awards 2023, and Agent 00 address the community

The Streamer Awards 2023 wrapped up earlier today with the flagship title and Streamer of the Year announced at the end of the ceremony. In this category, prominent content creators such as Kai Cenat, Jeremy "Jerma985," Felix "xQc," and Hasan "HasanAbi" were nominated.

Moroccan-Canadian icon Imane "Pokimane" presented the award and revealed that Cenat bagged the prestigious accolade. Unfortunately, the 21-year-old personality was unable to attend the function.

Kai Cenat's friend and AMP-affiliated content creator, Agent 00 accepted the award on the former's behalf and addressed the community. He stated that Cenat has shown what it's like to be an entertainer in "every definition of the word":

"Hey! So obviously, coming off the straight off... the most entertaining subathon, I've got the opportunity to see in my life time. He wasn't able to make it. But, I think a lot of people have reasons to doubt him, coming on to Twitch. But over the last year, he has really demonstrated what it's like to be an entertainer, in every definition of the word. I think he has shown as what's possible."

Timestamp: 05:31:15

Agent 00 continued further and added:

"When it comes to streaming, he has deployed insane amounts of creativity to the streams he does and he's such an entertaining individual. I'm so proud of this guy, man! He makes me so proud!"

"Big W" - Online community reacts as Kai Cenat wins Streamer of the Year at The Streamer Awards 2023

The announcement went viral on social media platforms like Reddit and Twitter, with the reaction thread on the latter amassing more than 100 fan reactions in just a few minutes.

Twitter user @FatKidDeals' comment attracted a lot of likes, in which they stated:

"Big W."

@Safiverse expressed appreciation for Cenat by writing:

Safiverse @safiverse @StreamerAwards I love you Kai @KaiCenat Kai has saved me these past few months I honestly don’t know where I would be if he didn’t make me laugh as much as he did during hard times - took me by surpriseI love you Kai @StreamerAwards @KaiCenat Kai has saved me these past few months I honestly don’t know where I would be if he didn’t make me laugh as much as he did during hard times - took me by surprise 💗💝💞💕I love you Kai💗💖💞💕💓

Several community members claimed that the Twitch sensation deserved the award:

Not all fan reactions were positive, as some claimed that xQc had been "robbed" of the title:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Kai Cenat being named the Streamer of the Year became the top post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and here's what the Reddit community had to say:

At the time of writing, Kai Cenat was the most-popular English-speaking content creator on the platform, with over 4.6 million followers on his channel. He recently broke an all-time record by becoming the most-subscribed Twitch streamer of all time, garnering more than 300,000 active subscribers.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes