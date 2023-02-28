"All love to Ninja" - Kai Cenat officially surpasses Ninja to become second-most subscribed streamer on Twitch

On February 28, 2023, Twitch sensation Kai Cenat broke another record during his 30-day-subathon. He officially surpassed Fortnite icon Tyler "Ninja" to become the second-most subscribed streamer of all time on Twitch.

After crossing 270,000 active subscriptions, Kai Cenat gave a shout-out to Ninja and expressed gratitude by saying:

"Shout out to Ninja. Ninja, salute to you, bro! Ninja, salute to you! Bro, oh my f**king... oh my god! 270, chat. 270! All love to Ninja! You feel what I'm saying? All love to Ninja, bro."

"Job's not finished" - Kai Cenat addresses community after becoming second-most subscribed Twitch streamer of all time

On February 1, 2023, Kai Cenat began his first subathon, and since then, he has broken several records. Most recently (on February 25), he amassed 200,000 active subscribers.

In just three days, the New Yorker achieved another major milestone as he dethroned Ninja to become the second-most subscribed streamer of all time on Twitch. The moment was captured during his livestream on February 28 when numerous community members showered the streamer with Twitch Prime subscriptions, bringing his active count to 270,000.

After achieving the accolade, Cenat gave a shout-out to Ninja and thanked his audience for their support. He went on to say that the "job" was not yet completed:

"Job's not finished, at all! 270, just like that, we're at 2-f**king-70 with full 72 hours left! Oh my god, damn! That s**t is crazy, bruh! Bro, 270, chat!"

The 21-year-old personality marked the occasion by snapping a photo and posting it to his Twitter account. The update read:

"We are now at 270k subs, making us the #2 most-subscribed streamer of al time, appreciate you all, one more stop."

AMP KAI @KaiCenat WE ARE NOW AT 270K SUBS, MAKING US THE #2 MOST SUBSCRIBED STREAMER OF ALL TIME APPRECIATE YOU ALL🖤1 MORE STOP #jobsnotfinished WE ARE NOW AT 270K SUBS, MAKING US THE #2 MOST SUBSCRIBED STREAMER OF ALL TIME APPRECIATE YOU ALL🖤1 MORE STOP #jobsnotfinished https://t.co/emuYAht1Oz

Streaming community reacts to Kai Cenat crossing Ninja's milestone on Twitch

The news quickly went viral on social media platforms such as Reddit and Twitter, with the conversation thread on the former attracting over 120 fan reactions in less than an hour. Redditor u/DabnSwag speculated that Cenat could possibly break the 300,000 subscriber mark soon:

According to Reddit user u/wonkawilly0000, Cenat will "definitely" become the number one streamer on the platform:

Meanwhile, one community member wondered how many Twitch Prime subscriptions the content creator had given himself:

Here are some more fan reactions from Reddit:

Prominent esports personality Jake "JakeSucky" shared Kai's most recent achievement and stated:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Kai Cenat has broke 270,000 subs on Twitch



Breaking Ninja’s record of 269k he is now #2 ALL TIME behind Ludwig Kai Cenat has broke 270,000 subs on TwitchBreaking Ninja’s record of 269k he is now #2 ALL TIME behind Ludwig https://t.co/MhnNtrxdEQ

Here's what the online community on Twitter had to say:

Stonedjedi66 @stonedjedi66 @JakeSucky @KaiCenat And people really think this man is jumping ship to kick lol @JakeSucky @KaiCenat And people really think this man is jumping ship to kick lol

Chris @Chris30846727 @JakeSucky @KaiCenat W for Kai. Massive Ludwig fan (cringe I know), but this is insane to see this level of growth. Man is changing the landscape @JakeSucky @KaiCenat W for Kai. Massive Ludwig fan (cringe I know), but this is insane to see this level of growth. Man is changing the landscape

At the time of writing, Kai Cenat was boasting 271,369 active subscribers on his channel. With less than 72 hours left in his subathon, it will be interesting to see how long it takes him to overtake Ludwig (283,066 subscribers) and become the platform's most-subscribed streamer of all time.

