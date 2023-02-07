Kai Cenat calls IShowSpeed during his Twitch subathon, fans react

Twitch star Kai Cenat hosted the fifth day of his subathon on February 6, 2023. During the initial hours of the broadcast, the content creator decided to call the indefinitely banned Twitch streamer Darren "IShowSpeed."

During the conversation, the former inquired about the latter's well-being and mentioned seeing some of his "clips." IShowSpeed claimed that something was "over," with Kai Cenat stating that the situation was "fine." The New Yorker also addressed Darren as "John."

The streamer's interaction went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with several community members speculating that Cenat violated the platform's ban evasion policy.

"It's just weird!" - Kai Cenat addresses the community after going viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit

At the 19-hour mark of Kai Cenat's subathon, a viewer made a donation and notified the streamer about a reaction thread on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. After seeing his Twitch clip as the top post on the forum, Cenat burst out laughing and stated that he was interacting with his cousin, "John":

"Yo, what the f**k? Yo! I was so good to my cousin, John, bro! What the f**k! Yo!"

The Streamer of the Year addressed the community, claiming that the posts on the forum have no bearing on his personal life. He elaborated:

"Bro, chat, you got to understand. LSF is not f***king real at all, bro! And like, s**t is like, it does not do anything towards my personal life! So the fact that y'all n****** even sit there and do what y'all got to do, I don't give a f**k!"

Timestamp: 19:44:50

Kai Cenat went on to say that the r/LivestreamFail subreddit was "never relevant" in his community:

"Also, on top of that, y'all n****** is just, like, bro, y'all was never relevant in our community at all! And y'all can stay like that. Like, n***** is tight. Bro, like, what the f**k? I'm tight of even giving y'all attention! I'm tight to even giving y'all attention, bro. I shouldn't even mention y'all! F***king weirdo! It's just weird! Like, I've ever seen, like, a weird..."

Streaming community reacts to the content creator's clip

In a discussion thread on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, the streamer's interaction with IShowSpeed received over 1,210 fan reactions. While Redditor u/DJcopium claimed that Twitch's ban evasion policy was "quite lax":

Reddit user u/ILoveApples01 responded, saying that calling a banned streamer on purpose was "definitely aiding" in ban evasion:

Some of the more relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

Kai Cenat is one of the top-ranking content creators on Twitch and is best known for his Just Chatting livestreams. He currently has 4,083,008 followers and averages more than 76k viewers per stream.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes