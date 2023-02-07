Mizkif gets banned on Twitch once again after allegedly watching a reality show on livestream

On February 7, 2023, Twitch star Mizkif announced on Twitter that he had received a 24-hour ban from the platform due to a DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) strike. This is the third ban on his account and the second suspension this year. Mizkif's tweet read:

"Banned for DMCA, 24 hour(s) again. See you Wednesday."

"Got taken down cuz of MILF Manor lmao" - Streaming community reacts to Mizkif's third ban on Twitch

Mizkif's most recent ban was a hot topic of conversation on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, attracting over 1,290 upvotes and 320 comments in just a couple of hours.

According to Redditor u/8-MilesDavis, the One True King (OTK) co-founder was banned after allegedly watching a reality series called MILF Manor. They stated:

Another Reddit user, u/elroliss, speculated that the content creator's channel must have been mass reported, resulting in his suspension. They also claimed that several other streamers had watched multiple episodes of the reality show without any issues:

A community member replied, stating that this was not how DMCA bans worked. They explained that the company with the rights to the show needed to file a DMCA claim first:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions from the subreddit:

Over on Twitter, Mizkif's update gained quite a lot of traction, with numerous fans weighing in. Twitter user @hiu_jim shared a screenshot of a Discord server and claimed that people were mass reporting the content creator.

In the screenshot, Discord user nobodymuch was seen writing:

"Apparently emailing the advertising sales department is far better than emailing customer service, money talks I guess. Yeah. Gotta find the ad sales people for Paramount, see if they care more about SpongeBob than customer service did. This would be SO funny if TLC starts policing Twitch now that they know about it. Wonder if Hasan and Alinity have any TLC show VODs up still."

Hill8__ @hiu_jim @REALMizkif there are ppl in private discords mass reporting you btw @REALMizkif there are ppl in private discords mass reporting you btw https://t.co/C6rdzoCnMm

Another Twitter user @TTRaichi claimed that Twitch streamer Natalia "Alinity" had been watching similar shows for a long time:

Cleft @TTRaichi @REALMizkif I dont get it.. Alinity has been watching those shows for months if not years @REALMizkif I dont get it.. Alinity has been watching those shows for months if not years

Here are some more fan reactions:

LEO @Lankanleo @REALMizkif This is what i saw when i came back from the gym @REALMizkif This is what i saw when i came back from the gym https://t.co/PTr2Obvadr

mishilO @mishilOG @REALMizkif funny how other streamers watched it without issue @REALMizkif funny how other streamers watched it without issue

WillSkillet @SkilletWithTH @REALMizkif Got banned for having too many positive vibes @REALMizkif Got banned for having too many positive vibes

Mizkif's first ban of the year (and his second ban on his channel) was issued on January 14. He shared an official email from Twitch in which the latter stated that the former was banned for "aiding account suspension evasion."

He returned to livestreaming on January 17 and revealed that he was banned after watching a video that featured indefinitely banned Twitch content creator Ali "Gross Gore."

