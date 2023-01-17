Mizkif reveals he was suspended after getting reported for watching a video featuring permanently banned streamer

Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" returned to livestreaming after serving a ban issued a few days back (January 14, 2023). He spent time interacting with his viewers and took the opportunity to talk about the actual cause of the ban.

According to Mizkif, Twitch told him that people reported his channel while he was watching a video featuring controversial personality Ali "Gross Gore," who happens to be a permanently banned content creator.

He also provided insights into the conversation he had with Twitch staff, claiming that the platform would've suspended anyone after watching "30 seconds" of a video featuring a banned streamer.

"I hate Twitch" - Mizkif shares his thoughts on the livestreaming platform after getting banned

The discussion began at the 24-minute mark of Mizkif's livestream on January 17, 2023, when viewers inquired why he had been banned on Twitch. He responded by expressing his thoughts on the platform, saying:

"I hate Twitch. I hate this platform. It is utter garbage! It is absolute garbage, why I was banned. Like... I got banned because I watched the Gross Gore video. Didn't Asmongold react to the video as well? Didn't xQc; doesn't he watch like, every clip ever of Destiny, ever? Erobb apparently watched the video as well."

The One True King (OTK) co-founder claimed to have asked Twitch how long it takes for a streamer to get banned after watching content featuring a permanently banned creator. He said:

"I'm like, 'How long does it matter to watch the video?' They said like, '30 seconds is enough for them to ban somebody.' Because I'm like, 'Maybe I just watched too much.' They're like, 'No, you could've just watched a little bit and we would've banned you.' So I said, 'Why was I banned, but xQc has watched every clip... so, I'm like, 'Okay.'"

Timestamp: 00:24:00

Mizkif added that he wanted to understand the "logic" behind his channel's ban and asked Twitch why he was the one who had been banned after watching Gross Gore's video.

The Austin, Texas-based personality went on to say that Twitch banned him because his channel had been reported. He elaborated:

"They said, 'You were banned because you watched the Gross Gore video, and you're not supposed to watch the Gross Gore video because he is banned off the platform.' I said, 'But doesn't everybody react to Destiny all the time? Does that matter?' And they said, 'Well, nobody has ever reported xQc for watching Destiny.' I'm like, 'You're telling me now, one person out of his 60 to 70,000 viewers didn't ever report him for watching Destiny, or anybody for ever watching Destiny clip?' And they told me, 'No.'"

According to Mizkif, Twitch said it only "takes one person to click report" to get a streamer banned from the platform:

"That's what literally they told me. 'One person is all it takes,' is what they told me. It takes one person to click 'report,' to report the streamer and then they get banned!"

The 27-year-old slammed Twitch for their statement, "guaranteeing" that there are several people reporting streamers' channels "all the time":

"I'm just like, 'That's just not true. Like, don't lie to me and say that's the truth. I guarantee you there's people everywhere, reporting streamers all the time, doing this s**t. You guys just got me.' And I'm like, 'This is ridiculous!'"

Mizkif concluded the conversation by stating that he was initially issued a three-day ban.

Fans react to Mizkif's post-ban address

More than a dozen fan reactions were posted in the YouTube comments section. Here's a snippet of the relevant ones:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's post-ban address (Image via PancakesAndTwitch/YouTube)

For context, Mizkif was handed his second ban on January 14, 2023. He shared an official Twitch email that said he was banned for "aiding account suspension evasion."

