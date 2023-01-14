Mizkif has been banned on Twitch for the second time on grounds of "aiding account suspension evasion"

On January 14, 2023, the streaming community was notified that Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" had been banned from the platform for the second time. The update came through the automated Twitter account StreamerBans:

A few moments later, the content creator responded to the tweet by sharing a screenshot of an email from Twitch. It revealed that he was banned on the grounds of "aiding account suspension evasion":

"Probably because he watched the Gross Gore video" - Community speculates on the plausible reason for Mizkif's Twitch ban

In an email screenshot shared by Mizkif, Twitch issued a Community Guidelines strike on the streamer's account after he "aided account suspension evasion." The platform explained:

"Enabling another person to evade an account suspension by featuring them on their content on your content for a prolonged time."

Twitch also provided examples of "violative conduct," which included:

"Watching a suspended person's content on stream for a prolonged time. Inviting a suspended person into your multiplayer game on stream. Featuring a suspended person prominently on your panels, images, overlays, etc."

The update went viral on social media platforms, such as Reddit and Twitter, with the community on the former speculating on the possible cause.

Redditor u/throwawaybyebye recalled Mizkif watching a video featuring banned Twitch streamer Ali "Gross Gore." The Redditor claimed that the Austin, Texas-based personality "confirmed" that he was banned because of watching the aforementioned content. They said:

"Probably because he watched the Gross Gore video. Which was hyper s*xual and he's also banned. But I thought others watched it so idk (I don't know). Edit: Miz confirmed it was Gross Gore video but I still could've sworn others watched it with no ban."

Redditor u/DonJonSkrrt shared a tweet by Twitter user @IsMizGoingLive, claiming that the One True King (OTK) co-founder was due to serve a day-long suspension:

"It’s because of Gross Gore 24 hour lawl."

A community member provided their take on the situation, saying:

Some of the more relevant fan reactions from the r/LivestreamFail subreddit were along these lines:

Mizkif's second ban drew over 320 fan reactions on Twitter, with Twitch streamer Kacey "Kaceytron" commenting:

One True King's social media manager, Yung Jeff, also shared his thoughts on the co-founder's suspension:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions from Twitter:

EyelessDoodl3s @NOTDoodl3rQwQ @StreamerBans @REALMizkif xQc was spared but at least we got one... @StreamerBans @REALMizkif xQc was spared but at least we got one...

Avra @Avra64 @StreamerBans @REALMizkif Twitch been getting rid of the right people today @StreamerBans @REALMizkif Twitch been getting rid of the right people today

Mizkif is one of the most recognizable figures in the streaming sphere, having started his online career in 2017. He currently has 2,042,319 followers and averages over 22k viewers per stream.

In addition to being a prominent Just Chatting content creator, the Twitch star has also played several games on his channel. These include Super Mario 64, World of Warcraft, Minecraft, and Jump King.

