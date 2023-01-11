Mizkif shares updates that are "happening in his life," explains why he's selling his house and moving out

On January 10, 2023, Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" informed the streaming community about changes in his life, revealing that he was selling his house and moving out.

In a YouTube video titled "I Have Bad News. (Life Update)," the streamer stated that he was planning on moving out of the Texan suburbs because he was living too far away from his friends. He added that he was eager to experience "city life."

"I think I'm making the right decision here" - Mizkif shares his thoughts on life updates

The seven-minute video began with Mizkif discussing a recent viral incident in which he had a close call while lifting 315-pound weights. He claimed that he was "completely fine."

When it came to the main topic of discussion, the co-founder of One True King (OTK) stated that he was selling his house and was looking forward to moving to the city. He said:

"I have been wanting to leave this house for a while now. We live in the suburbs of Texas. It's the most boring, no life, nothing to do here. I'm tired of living in the suburbia. I grew up 50 minutes from the hood, but I grew up ten minutes from the city, and I've always loved the city life."

The 27-year-old personality added that he "needed change" and was now planning to move out with his friends:

"I need change, and I'm moving with my friends. Me, Simply, Russel, and Emmy (Emiru) will be moving as well. We have a few options right now. We're looking at condos, downtown in Austin. We're also looking at houses. We don't know which one we want yet. But we will figure it out."

Mizkif also explained why he wanted to live in the city, claiming that it would allow him to create more content for his channel:

"If I am in the city, it's a whole new way of life. There's a lot more things for me to do. There's a lot more people for me to hang out with. There's a lot more experiences I can have. There's a lot more content for the channel. It's just too far away for me to go for almost anything I want to go to."

He then revealed that he was collaborating with Norwegian bodybuilder Knut to open a gym:

"I'm building a gym! So I'm going to be building a gym with Knut, and the person that also has made a gym with me. Surprise. I'm making a gym in Austin. And we're going to be building with Rob, who is the owner of the old gym and Knut."

The video concluded with Mizkif stating that he borrowed $400,000 from Emily "Emiru." He shared his thoughts on the decisions he made, saying:

"I think I'm making the right decision here and I'm excited for a lot of the things to come. I'm excited for Knut to move here and move in this house. I'm excited to make a gym with Knut this year, and I'm really excited about moving downtown with my friends and hopefully starting a new journey with not only them, but with you guys."

Fans react to Mizkif sharing life updates

The YouTube comments section attracted many reactions, as more than 785 community members provided their take on the Twitch star's revelations. Here's what they had to say:

While one viewer was relieved to see Mizkif was okay after a close call at the gym, another praised Emiru and suggested that the streamer should give her a bonus since she "deserves it."

