Twitch streamer under fire for comparing unsubscribed viewers to "s****y kids" in a comic book store who don't buy anything

Twitch streamer Jayson "MANvsGAME" came under fire after providing a rather controversial take during a livestream on December 21.

The content creator was playing the popular game Into the Breach when he decided to share his thoughts on hosting "garbage sponsored streams" to avoid "shaming" some of his Twitch viewers.

Jayson then lambasted his fans who had not subscribed to his channel, using an analogy. He compared unsubscribed viewers to "s****y kids" who don't buy anything at a comic shop.

"Maybe I'll start doing more garbage sponsored streams" - Twitch streamer MANvsGAME's hot take goes viral

MANvsGAME thanked viewers who subscribed to his channel at the 40-minute mark of his December 21 livestream. He went on to say that there was a "chain of shame" going on:

"I love this like, chain of like, shame. The shame-chain, we have going on here."

After thanking another viewer for gifting a Twitch Prime subscription to a fan, Jayson stated that he would most likely call out those who hadn't subscribed to his channel yet:

"I just want to say, if you've hung out in my channel for a while and you're not subscribed and you're talking to me in the chat, I'm probably going to call you out on it. I probably am, and it's not a good look."

Timestamp: 00:40:00

A few moments later, MANvsGAME mentioned that he was considering taking a sponsorship deal so that he wouldn't have to "shame" his viewers. He remarked:

"Thank you for the support guys. Maybe I'll start doing more like, garbage sponsored streams... so that I don't have to shame some chatters in my audience. The vast majority of people who don't sub and watch all the time, it's like, you lurk, and you get it."

The Twitch streamer voiced his opinions on those who try to communicate with him on a regular basis during the livestream through an analogy, saying:

"Some people always try to talk to me every day. You're like that s****y kid in the comic book store- in my comic book store, coming in day after day to thumb through the issues and read through all the comics and then put it right back up on the shelf... just to leave and then come back the next day."

The discussion concluded with Jayson adding:

"I love that the conversation has streered into this, again."

Fans react to the Twitch streamer's take

A reaction thread featuring the Twitch streamer's comments gained a lot of traction on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with over 546 community members reacting. Here's what they had to say:

MANvsGAME is a partnered Twitch streamer who started his streaming career on the platform in 2016. He currently has 504,966 followers and averages 892 viewers per stream.

