On December 20, Twitch star Adin Ross appeared as a guest on Livingston "DJ Akademiks'" podcast, Off The Record. One of the discussion topics was the streamer's much-anticipated interview with Kanye West, which was eventually canceled.

While explaining why the livestream never took place, the 22-year-old stated that he had phone conversations with the American rapper, during which the latter seemingly made some remarks about Adin Ross' ethnicity, saying:

"I said something that... you know, kind of got... he probably thought I was an enemy. He called me up, I'm not going to say what I said, you know? I'm not going to do that. He called me up and basically just said like, 'Yo,' like, you know, like, 'You Jews are aren't going to tell me what I can, I can't say,' and you know, like, 'We cool?' And I was like, 'Yeah, we cool.' He said, 'I don't want you my enemy,' and then yeah, that was it."

Adin Ross reveals what lead to him canceling the interview with Kanye West

DJ Akademiks discussed Adin Ross' refusal to interview Kanye West on the most recent Off The Record podcast. He speculated that the content creator got "cold feet" after watching political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" share his thoughts.

DJ Akademiks said:

"I'm like, 'Yo! Don't tell me Adin,' who I think you're fearless. Like, you go into every situation and you're never like, captain, like, 'I'm the most knowledgeable person.' When you go in every situation and you kind of that. And I'm like, 'Why didn't the Kanye stream happen?'"

Ross responded, stating he would provide details about the now-canceled interaction, which he had "never talked about before." He claimed Kanye West contacted him via Instagram:

"I got connected to Kanye. Okay? It's actually crazy! He DM; no Kanye DM me and he said, 'Checking in. What's your line?' And it was at like, five in the; four in the morning, Miami time. No, six in the morning, Miami time."

Adin Ross mentioned talking to Kanye West for 30 minutes about "random s**t":

"And then I went ahead and I texted him my number, when I woke up. As soon as I woke up, he stepped out of church to come talk to me on the phone. We talked for 30 minutes, just about random s**t. I explained to him, you know. He's like, asking, 'What do you do,' also. Explaining it to him."

Timestamp: 00:29:06

The Florida native said they conversed about "a lot of stuff," including West bringing up music. He added:

"I asked questions like, about you know, 'What do you think about this about the Bible,' and you know, just kind of like, about biblical stuff. You know what I mean? Biblical terms and I know he obviously knew I was Jewish and you know, I'm Jewish and you know, he knew that."

Adin Ross urged West to appear on his livestream, claiming that his channel would generate "crazy numbers," with 400,000 to 500,000 concurrent viewers.

The Twitch sensation then mentioned saying something to the musician that may have led the latter to believe that the former was an "enemy." Adin Ross went on to say that no one had "silenced" him:

"I haven't heard from him since, and you know, we haven't talked since. So people think I got silenced from Twitch. People thought I got silenced from, you know, the higher-ups. No! That was the reason why."

DJ Akademiks was taken aback by the revelation and wanted to know what triggered West's response. Ross summed it up by saying:

"It was just basically like, 'Yo, like, you know I'm Jewish and I'm not, you know, I'm not going to go for that. Like, if you're going to, you know, I feel like you should come at me, whoever you're coming at directly. Don't come at my community.' Because, you know, I basically said like, 'You know, I can't have my platform to come on and just say a bunch of s**t about Jews."

Adin Ross added that Kanye West "screamed" during their conversation:

"Not all Jews are evil, bro! You know what I mean? That's like saying like, 'All specific group is evil.' Like, you know. I basically said that. And he called me up and said that and screamed. So that was really that, bro. Some people think I got silenced stuff. Nah, bro. It's just on some respect s**t."

Fans react to Adin Ross revealing why he did not interview Kanye West on his livestream

The YouTube comments section was bustling with fan reactions as more than 495 community members shared their thoughts on Adin Ross. Here's a snippet of some of the most relevant fan reactions:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to Adin Ross' explanation (Image via DJ Akademiks/YouTube)

While one viewer claimed that Adin Ross was "still on-code," another community member speculated that the Twitch streamer "definitely got silenced."

