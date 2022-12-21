"It's been a s****y week!" - Preach comments on Rich Campbell getting canceled while co-hosting Race to World First

Twitch streamer Mike "Preachlfw," also known as "Preach," took to his channel on December 20, 2022, to host a Just Chatting and World of Warcraft livestream.

While interacting with his viewers, the content creator commented on the recent controversy surrounding Rich Campbell. The former One True King (OTK) co-founder was accused of sexual assault by Twitch streamer Azalia Lexi.

Preach sarcastically stated that his presence in the viral clip during which Campbell realized he was getting canceled was "amazing and awesome." He added:

"It's been a s****y week!"

Preach explains what happened during the Race to World First livestreaming along with Rich Campbell

At the 31-minute mark of his livestream, Preach spoke about hosting the ongoing competitive event, World of Warcraft - Race to World First.

After reading out loud a message on his phone saying that the schedule for casting had been fixed, the Briton took the opportunity to talk about the "Rich situation." He said:

"Oh, of course! We had the Rich situation. Jesus f***ing Christ! I f***ing love that I am in the clip where he gets canceled! Like, it's me sat next to him. That was amazing! That was awesome! That was f***ing awesome! The clip circulating was f***ing me, sat right f***ing next to him, as he found it."

A few moments later, the Twitch streamer explained what happened during the livestream when the allegations against Campbell surfaced:

"I was casting with Rich... and he kept checking his phone. Right? And I must say, before we move into this, I was very excited, haven't seen Rich in a while. I had no reasons to doubt Rich in any way."

Preach stated that he became irritated by the Austin, Texas-based content creator's constant attention to his phone while shoutcasting for the professional event:

"So, sat there and he kept checking his f***ing phone and it was getting on my nerves! Because Rich... was... is... was a professional caster and knows that you don't cast like this (streamer acts being busy on phone), 'Oh yeah, what do you think they're going to do with the boss now?' You don't do that! That's like, insane!"

Timestamp: 00:31:36

The 39-year-old claimed that he was "10 seconds away" from confronting Campbell:

"I was getting really frustrated, but thankfully we had Jeathe on the analyst desk. So I was literally, I would say, I was about ten seconds from doing this, 'Bro, what's going on? You okay? Like, is something wrong?' Because he kept checking his phone."

The streamer then discussed Campbell's departure from the Race to World First shoutcasting desk and the message he received from the production team:

"We got to the production office and then they say, 'Rich just had an emergency. He's had to go. So Jeathe's going to jump on the couch with you,' and then we carried on as normal. Right? Nothing different. But I had no idea what the f**k had happened. And I did not find out until five hours later. In fact, I was in bed!"

Preach explained how Echo's production team had to change the entire casting schedule after Rich Campbell's allegations surfaced:

"A message came through on Discord, 'Hey, casters! Check the schedule for tomorrow. We've had to change everything based on the allegations against Rich Campbell. He will not be a part of cast anymore.' And I was like, 'What the f**k has happened?!' Like, I had no knowledge at all and that was at midnight!"

Fans react to Preach talking about the incident

A reaction thread featuring Preach's clip went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with more than 280 fans commenting. Here's what they had to say:

For context, Race to World First is a competitive World of Warcraft event in which some of the most experienced guilds compete to progress through a Mythic difficulty raid. Preach was a shoutcaster commenting on the progression for the European guild, Echo.

