Adin Ross reveals he won't be interviewing Kanye West, says he can't let his platform be used to "spread hate"

Earlier this month, Twitch streamer Adin Ross was reported to be in line to stream with popular rapper Kanye "Ye" West. However, in his latest stream, Adin revealed that he has backed away from his decision to platform the pop star after fearing it could be used to further spread hatred.

Kanye West has been under the cosh of late after making several ignominious comments about Jews. Since his remarks, the rapper has been de-platformed from Twitter and has faced the wrath of the cancel culture.

Adin rescinded his plans to stream with Kanye, which could have quite possibly been his biggest collaboration to date. According to the streamer, he did not wish to "spread hate" by giving Kanye a voice.

"It's not worth it" - Adin Ross decides to abandon plans of collaborating with Kanye West

Adin Ross took to his stream to declare that he has dropped the idea of featuring Kanye West on his channel. News of the stream quickly hit the roof after being reported. However, much to fans' disappointment, Adin revealed that he would not be going ahead with the plans. He said:

"I can't have my platform be used to spread hate, can't have my platform be used basically insult people and hurt people and hurt everyone, so I decided not to go through with this."

After a flurry of 'Ls' in the chat, Adin responded by stating:

"I see people putting Ls in my chat, that's cool. 'L Adin,' 'You're a pu**y,' I understand, whatever."

He continued:

"I'm gonna keep it short, and sweet and simple. You know what I'm saying? Yes I know it would be my biggest stream ever, but sometimes it's not worth it, you know what I mean?"

Kanye West's recent remarks have thrown a spanner in his work. He has lost most of his deals, including with Adidas. During a recent Alex Jones podcast, the musician made some acrimonious remarks which included him confessing his support for the Nazis.

Fans share their reaction to Adin's decision

Adin Ross's decision to drop the idea of platforming Kanye West on his Twitch channel was scrutinized by the internet community. Upon being shared to the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail, the clip garnered a lot of reactions. Here are some of the comments:

Although fans will be missing out on the opportunity to see Adin Ross and Kanye interact on the live stream, the former's recent collaboration with Andrew Tate is available for viewers to watch. The entire VOD can be found on Adin's YouTube channel.

