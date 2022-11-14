"I don't want to lose any more sponsorship" - Disguised Toast reveals he lost a sponsor after making a joke on stream

Twitch streamer Jeremy "Disguised Toast" revealed some information and disclosed that he had lost a sponsorship after making a questionable joke on stream.

The conversation began during a recent Hearthstone broadcast when he wanted to know his viewers' thoughts on a particular type of humor. After receiving feedback, Jeremy stated that a sponsor had withdrawn from supporting him for a previous joke:

"I actually found out I lost the sponsorship the other day because I made a p*rn joke. I won't go into details because I don't want to lose any more sponsorship."

On November 10, 2022, Disguised Toast hosted a Hearthstone stream for his community. He won the round at the 17-minute mark and the session ended with a flurry of in-game bombs. The well-known OfflineTV member wanted to know about "edginess" and posed the question about giving a particular Heartstone deck an informal nickname:

"Let me ask you guys a question about edginess. Like, is it offensive if I call this deck, like, 'Terrorist Warlock?' Because it uses a lot of bombs. Because terrorists use bombs, right? Like, if you play CS:GO, the terrorist team, you know, puts the bomb down. But that's not offensive. So, can I call this Terrorist Warlock?"

Timestamp: 00:17:29

Several viewers on his Twitch chat indicated that the name would not be considered offensive. The 30-year-old content creator then took the opportunity to say that a sponsor had dropped him because of a questionable joke.

The conversation concluded with Disguised Toast stating that he would not provide additional details since he did not want to lose any more sponsorships. He added:

"But I made a p*rn joke and one of my sponsors pulled out. As they do."

Fans react to the streamer losing a sponsorship over a joke

Viewers present in Jeremy's Twitch chat showcased a variety of reactions. While the majority laughed and spammed 'KEKW' emotes after the streamer disclosed this information, a few others were curious about the sponsor that backed out of the deal. Here's a snippet of the Twitch chat:

Besides Disguised Toast, YouTube Gaming sensation Ludwig Ahgren also lost a sponsorship recently. Earlier this month, the Mogul Money Live host revealed that a sponsor had withdrawn from his upcoming Chessboxing event after a compromising photograph of the streamer was leaked online.

