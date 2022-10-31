Is Disguised Toast starting a professional Valorant team? Twitch streamer enquires about "unsigned pro Valorant players"

Twitch streamer Jeremy "Disguised Toast" surprised the streaming and gaming community on October 31. The OfflineTV member took to Twitter to inquire about who was the best available unsigned Valorant professional player. He also hinted at starting a team. The Twitch star's most recent tweet read:

Toast @DisguisedToast yo whos the best available unsigned pro valorant player atm



Twitter community reacts to Disguised Toast potentially creating a Valorant team

Jeremy's post went viral on the social media platform, as numerous verified users and prominent gaming personalities joined the conversation thread. NRG Esports' Valorant pro Sam "s0m" responded by sharing an emoji:

Disguised Toast emphasized that s0m was still playing for the American esports organization:

s0m replied a few moments later, claiming that he wouldn't be with the organization for long. The cryptic message was liked by more than 640 community members:

OfflineTV co-founder and former League of Legends pro William "Scarra" believed that Jeremy could be serious about starting a team:

Sentinels' Michael "dapr" also replied to Disguised Toast's inquiry and stated:

dapr replied to Jeremy's post

Former TeamSolo Mid and DarkZero esports player Taylor "drone" mentioned that he knew a few eligible players:

drone @drone_fps @DisguisedToast i know a couple as it so happens @DisguisedToast i know a couple as it so happens

Fellow OfflineTV member Leena Xu tagged Timmy "iiTzTimmy" and remarked:

One Twitter user vouched for Ian "Tex," stating that the latter was one of the most "consistent unsinged Valorant players" in the scene:

Hendwisz @Hendwisz @DisguisedToast No bias, but for me one of the most consistent unsigned player out there atm is @texerino @DisguisedToast No bias, but for me one of the most consistent unsigned player out there atm is @texerino

Financial economist Raja Patnaik offered to co-invest in Jeremy's professional Valorant team:

Co-owner of Full Squad Gaming and prominent esports personality Jake "JakeSucky" was also present in the conversation thread and said:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Although numerous Valorant content creators and personalities have responded to the tweet, it is yet to be confirmed if Disguised Toast is creating a professional team of his own.

Disguised Toast is one of the biggest content creators in the streaming world, and he is known to have a soft spot for competitive multiplayer games. He is a Hearthstone aficionado who has climbed to the top of Blizzard Entertainment's deck-building game's competitive ladder.

Jeremy also has a keen interest in Riot Games titles. He has played Teamfight Tactics, League of Legends, and Valorant, among other games. He has streamed the fast-paced tactical shooter for over 240 hours on his Twitch channel.

The former Facebook Gaming streamer began his online career in 2016 and has since amassed over 2.7 million followers on Twitch. He averages 7,716 concurrent viewers per stream.

