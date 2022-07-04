iiTzTimmy Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity and more

Valorant is one of the most well-known shooters in 2022, and the community has been growing ever since its release back in June 2020. After spending two years in the global market, Riot’s shooter game was able to capture the hearts of many and was able to set up its own esports ecosystem.
Not only that, the game has captured the interests of many players from different games, with Timmy "iiTzTimmy" An being one of them. The Apex Legends professional has achieved various feats in the game and has also stepped into Valorant with the same motive.
Being a professional to the core, the gamer has also gotten fans intrigued about the settings he uses in Riot’s shooter and this article will discuss his entire setup. This includes his in-game settings, peripherals, and PC specifications that he uses during streaming.
Everything to know about iiTzTimmy's Valorant settings
As a content creator, iiTzTimmy has reached great heights on Twitch and YouTube. After his insane Apex Legends rank push the previous year, he caught the attention of many gamers, including Shroud. As of now, iiTzTimmy stands with a total subscriber count of 1.47M on YouTube, which makes him a huge sensation.
Now, as he has stepped into the Valorant scene, many players have been eager to learn about his settings. What follows is all the information we know about his settings and peripherals seen during his Valorant gameplay:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.4
- eDPI: 326.4
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
- Center Dot Opacity: 0
- Center Dot Thickness: 0
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
- Firing Error Multiplier: 0
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Mouse Wheel Down
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Mouse 4
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse 5
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map settings
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2740
- Mouse: Logitech G303 Shroud Edition
- Mousepad: Logitech G840 Shroud Edition
- Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard Shroud Edition
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset Shroud Edition
- Chair: Unknown
- Microphone: Unknown
PC components
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- GPU: ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
- RAM: Unknown
- Motherboard: Gigabyte X570 AORUS PRO
- Cabinet: Unknown
- AIO Cooler: Unknown
All the above-mentioned setups are always subjected to change, as the content creator regularly moves on to something better.