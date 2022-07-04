iiTzTimmy Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity and more

Valorant is one of the most well-known shooters in 2022, and the community has been growing ever since its release back in June 2020. After spending two years in the global market, Riot’s shooter game was able to capture the hearts of many and was able to set up its own esports ecosystem.

Not only that, the game has captured the interests of many players from different games, with Timmy "iiTzTimmy" An being one of them. The Apex Legends professional has achieved various feats in the game and has also stepped into Valorant with the same motive.

Being a professional to the core, the gamer has also gotten fans intrigued about the settings he uses in Riot’s shooter and this article will discuss his entire setup. This includes his in-game settings, peripherals, and PC specifications that he uses during streaming.

Everything to know about iiTzTimmy's Valorant settings

As a content creator, iiTzTimmy has reached great heights on Twitch and YouTube. After his insane Apex Legends rank push the previous year, he caught the attention of many gamers, including Shroud. As of now, iiTzTimmy stands with a total subscriber count of 1.47M on YouTube, which makes him a huge sensation.

Now, as he has stepped into the Valorant scene, many players have been eager to learn about his settings. What follows is all the information we know about his settings and peripherals seen during his Valorant gameplay:

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.4

eDPI: 326.4

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Cyan

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Center Dot Opacity: 0

Center Dot Thickness: 0

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Firing Error Multiplier: 0

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Mouse Wheel Down

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Mouse 4

Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse 5

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map settings

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: On

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2740

Mouse: Logitech G303 Shroud Edition

Mousepad: Logitech G840 Shroud Edition

Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard Shroud Edition

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset Shroud Edition

Chair: Unknown

Microphone: Unknown

PC components

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

GPU: ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

RAM: Unknown

Motherboard: Gigabyte X570 AORUS PRO

Cabinet: Unknown

AIO Cooler: Unknown

All the above-mentioned setups are always subjected to change, as the content creator regularly moves on to something better.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far