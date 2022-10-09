"I do see that" - Scarra claims he notices more female fans when he's around Sykkuno

Twitch star Jeremy "Disguised Toast" got together with popular OfflineTV members Sydney "Sydeon" and William "Scarra" on October 9 to host the latest episode of Stream Boat.

During their conversation, Disguised Toast inquired about the content creators' thoughts on the differences they noticed between this year's TwitchCon and prior ones.

Sydeon emphasized the prevalence of female audiences in the streaming world and expressed her delight at seeing more women enter the gaming space.

Scarra joined the conversation, stating that he would notice more female fans whenever he was around YouTube Gaming sensation Thomas "Sykkuno". He said:

"I didn't really notice that difference, but if I follow Sykkuno, I do see that."

At the 31-minute mark of Disguised Toast's broadcast, he inquired if Sydeon and Scarra observed any difference between this year's TwitchCon and previous years. He expressed:

"Is there a big difference between this TwitchCon and the last TwitchCon? It has been three years, right? Three years pandemic, Twitch has kind of blew up. It doesn't feel that much different. I think there's just a lot of younger folks this time around."

Timestamp: 00:31:08

Sydeon stated that she has observed more girls entering the Twitch sphere during the pandemic:

"Oh, I know. Okay. I've noticed this on Twitch, just because of like, you know, pandemic bringing in new viewers and things like that. But also one big thing I've noticed is, there's way more girls."

The Twitch streamer expressed her delight, adding that the biggest difference she noticed was being able to meet female fans:

"There are so many girls, and it makes me so happy to see, like, women entering the gaming space. Getting excited about Twitch, being able to meet female fans is like, obviously, really awesome. So I feel like that's like, the biggest difference that I noticed."

Scarra joined the discussion and mentioned that he did not really notice the aforementioned difference. However, he witnessed more female fans whenever he followed Sykkuno.

Sydeon burst out laughing after hearing the OfflineTV co-founder's statement.

Fans react to the streamer's discussion

The YouTube comments section featured a handful of fan reactions. Here's a snippet of some relevant fan comments:

One viewer jokingly mentioned that Sykkuno was at "his own meet and greet" at TwitchCon 2022 San Diego, while another stated that the Las Vegas native is the "perfect beast."

