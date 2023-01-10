Mizkif has a very close call as he drops a 315-pound barbell during a bench press

On January 10, Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" teamed up with fellow OTK members to host a gym and workout livestream. At one point during the broadcast, the streamer decided to bench press 315 pounds.

Mizkif was able to lift the weights once, but when he went for the second rep, he lost control, and the maxed-out barbell fell on his chest. Twitch streamer EsfandTV, who was helping Matthew as a spotter, quickly helped get the weight off him.

The content creator immediately stood up and stated that he was fine, joking that he could have even "done two" reps.

Mizkif drops barbell during gym livestream

Mizkif, Lacari, Tectone, and EsfandTV were bench pressing at the four-hour mark of Mizkif's January 10 stream. The One True King (OTK) co-founder believed that he could lift 315 pounds and asked fellow content creator Wake Wilder for his opinion.

The latter responded:

"I'm giving you my advice as a trainer, I think that you guys can do 315 (lbs). I don't think you should. However, if you guys want to do it anyway, just like, the benching to begin with, you can."

Lacari was the first to begin lifting the barbell. Before lifting, he stated:

"I just want to see what it feels like. I have not done this before."

After doing one rep, Tectone exclaimed that Lacari's eyes had become "bloodshot." Matthew glanced at his Twitch chat and noticed that his audience wanted him to go next.

He spent some time mentally and physically preparing himself. After counting down from three, the Twitch sensation lifted the 315-pound barbell and completed one rep. However, the second rep was a close call as he dropped the barbell on his chest.

Upon recovering, Mizkif stated:

"I'm good! Yeah, I'm good. I could've done two. It's fine. What's crazy is that it slipped when I had a grip on."

The rest of the content creators were concerned that he had hurt himself, with Tectone mentioning:

"This is why you don't want to rep max, chat."

Fans react to the streamer's close call

Mizkif's gym incident went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, attracting over 2,600 upvotes and 890 comments. According to Redditor u/Response98, the 27-year-old wouldn't feel the pain immediately:

Reddit user u/cev recalled what Wake Wilder said before the streamer lifted the weights:

Another community member claimed that a 315-pound weight falling on your chest could be fatal:

Here are some more notable fan reactions:

During the same livestream, Mizkif revealed his plans to build a gym. He announced that Twitch streamer and Norwegian bodybuilder Knut would be moving to Austin, Texas to run the gym.

