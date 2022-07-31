"He is the person I owe everything to" - Twitch streamer Wake Wilder expresses his gratitude towards Knut

Twitch streamer Wake Wilder participated in the fan-favorite streamer workout camp, Camp Knut, that is being hosted by the Norwegian bodybuilder Knut Spildrejorde.

Wake Wilder was one of the trainers at the workout camp and during a recent livestream, he shed some light on how Knut has helped him throughout his livestreaming career. Expressing his gratitude towards the latter, he said:

"He is bar none the single-most... The single-most... Of all the people who are responsible for the visibility of me and my platform, he is the person that I owe everything to."

Wake Wilder shares a heartfelt message for Knut

Wake is an American bodybuilder and content creator who often collaborates and teams up with prominent Austin, Texas-based streaming figures.

During a recent Just Chatting livestream, the 27-year-old streamer hosted a three-hour long Q&A session during which he received the following question from a viewer:

"Who reached out to you to join? was it Knut?"

Wake said that it was Knut who contacted and invited him to join as a trainer for the fitness camp. He claimed that the latter believed in him from the start and stated:

"Yes, it was Knut. Knut was the one who believed in me from the start."

Wake Wilder followed it by mentioning that the Norwegian bodybuilder was one of the most significant figures responsible for his popularity, and elaborated further:

"He had believed in me when I had five viewers and he would come into my chat and would share g*chi lore so I understood Billy Harrington and all of his chat's f***ing odd memes and would like... "

Timestamp: 02:00:36

The trainer continued further by stating that Knut is a friend who never saw the former as an opportunity to increase his viewer count:

"He's just a friend who never saw me as a view count, who never saw me as a ticket to some kind of an opportunity. He had no reason to want to spend time with me and actively be invested in my success because he liked who I was."

He also shared show they perfectly complemented each other during conversations:

"I think in many ways he's like, my one of the most perfect compliments I could have as a streamer because he will sit here and talk like this very slowly and get to his point and I will fill every half second break he takes in between words with an entire sentence."

The wholesome conversation on the topic came to an end when Wake Wilder dubbed the recent collaboration as "lightning in a bottle" and said:

"He has such a remarkably deadpan, straightfoward approach to explaining anything and I will then go and go explain three recent medical journals that quite literally just affirm exactly what he said in three words and I think it's the perfect balance of personalities and... I don't know dude, this whole thing feels like such a lightning in a bottle, it's cool!"

Fans react to Wake Wilder's appreciative message for Knut

The streamer's clip amassed more than 40 fan reactions, with the majority of them expressing their profound liking for Knut spreading positivity on the platform:

Wake's popularity saw a massive boost as his recent livestreams have attracted more than 1.5k concurrent viewers. He is primarily a Just Chatting streamer who has also played games such as Minecraft, Cities: Skylines, Apex Legends, and Sid Meier's Civilization VI on stream.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far