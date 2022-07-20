“Is he in prison?” - xQc responds to Post Malone’s request of wanting to play Apex Legends

Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" was notified that Hip-Hop icon Post Malone was looking forward to playing Apex Legends for the upcoming charity streams.

After xQc took a look at Post Malone's viral clip on the streamer-oriented subreddit r/LivestreamFail, the former stated the following while noticing the musician's living space:

"Bro, is he in prison? Bro, this is like a prison cell!"

xQc reacts to Post Malone's request to play Apex Legends together

Post Malone is hosting a four-day-long charity livestream called "Gaming For Love."

The first day of the special broadcast was an instant hit as Post Malone teamed up with several big-name esports personalities and showed off his gaming skills.

During his livestream on July 19, Post Malone wanted to get together with xQc and Trainwreckstv and asked his teammates if the former Overwatch pro was good at playing Apex Legends and said:

"Oh, yeah, xQc. We gotta get xQc in the private lobby. Try and get Trainwrecks in here too. Yeah, Ace, just spread the f***ing word. Spread the word, see if anybody wants to do it for a good cause."

On July 20, Felix started off his stream by reacting to some of the viral posts on various subreddits and stumbled upon Post Malone's viral clip.

While watching the clip, the French-Canadian personality's eyes focused on the Hip-Hop star's living space and commented on it by saying:

"Well, interesting. Oh my god! Bro, what is this house, my brother? Steel chairs and s**t? My bro, what is that, man?! My brother, there's a plastic chair... plastic f***ing table, man! Oh no, he's trolling in this one."

He rewatched the 30-second-long Twitch clip once more and asked his viewers if Post Malone was in prison.

Timestamp: 01:16:13

Fans present in his Twitch chat did not appreciate the streamer's statements. He read out some fan comments and responded to the criticism, stating:

"Jesus! Why are you saying WeirdChamp (Twitch emoticon)? That's the plan, you're poor shaming him. He's not poor! He's like rich or some s**t. He's got a bunch of money."

Felix finally responded by saying:

"Guys, guys, guys, you guys are looking too far into everything, man. He's doing some charity event and he is just wanting to play and get some content. It's not..."

The 26-year-old gamer read some fan comments under the subreddit post and soon moved on to reacting to other r/LivestreamFail posts.

Fans react to the streamer's response

The YouTube comment section featured more than 95 fan comments, and viewers had somewhat of the same reaction as Twitch chatters.

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's response

Fans did not take a liking towards Felix's comments, with some viewers claiming that the streamer should get a better understanding of social cues and that he should refrain from making jokes constantly.

Post Malone is Twitch streaming Apex Legends across four days from July 18 to July 24 to raise money for a charity event called Gaming For Love. Apex Legends developers, Respawn Entertainment, are also donating to the charities listed in the event.

