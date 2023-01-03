Mizkif reveals he was offered $600,000 for his collection of rare vintage games

On January 3, Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" returned to livestreaming, interacting with his fans and sharing details about his life. One of the major topics of conversation was his collection of rare vintage games.

The content creator revealed that he had received a $600,000 offer for his entire collection from someone "in the industry." Mizkif stated that he'd turned down the massive offer because the collection meant "more than anything" to him.

"I'm not selling them for money" - Mizkif explains why he declined a $600,000 offer for his collection of rare games

Fans asked Mizkif about his "boxes situation" during the first few hours of his January 3 broadcast. The streamer responded by saying:

"So... funnily enough, for the boxes situation, I got an offer for $600,000 from a real person who is in the industry to buy all my boxes. And I said no. He wanted all my boxes. He said, 'Hey! I know every box you have. It's almost every single one I want. I'd like to buy all your...'"

He described the situation by comparing it to a SpongeBob SquarePants episode. Matthew went on to say that his collection was "worth more than anything:"

"So he wanted to buy my boxes for $600,000 and I'm like, 'You know... no! I don't think those boxes,' look, it goes to what I said in the beginning. Those boxes to me are worth more than anything. I ain't selling them! I'm not selling them for money. It's not worth it. It's just not worth it."

The co-founder of One True King (OTK) stated that he enjoyed collecting the vintage games:

"It's not the money, I care about those boxes. What I care about those boxes is I love collecting them and right now, it's the buyer's market, you know? Like, it's a buyer's market!"

Fans react to the streamer's revelation

Matthew's Twitch viewers and fans had a wide range of reactions, with several of them expressing surprise at Mizkif receiving a $600,000 offer for his collection. One particular viewer referred to his refusal to accept the offer as the "biggest throw."

Here's a snippet of Twitch chat reactions:

OTK's official YouTube channel uploaded a video titled "Mizkif's $600,000 Box Tour" on July 19, 2021. The video showcased the Austin, Texas-based content creator's vast collection of rare games, which included Super Smash Bros., Mario Party 2, Paper Mario, Pokemon: Snap, and others in mint condition.

