Mizkif “suspended” from OTK board duties, confirms the organization

Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" has been indefinitely suspended from the board of gaming and content-creation organization One True King (OTK). The group took to their Twitter account to make an official statement regarding the streamer's current position in the company.

According to the post, the streamer was put under thorough third-party investigation, following which he was found not guilty of covering up the s*xual assault charges. So, he has been "reinstated" to OTK as a member.

However, the group clarified that he is still embargoed from engaging in organizational duties because of his insensitive demeanor after the matter came to light.

Mizkif "reinstated" to OTK but remains suspended from administrative duties

It's fair to say that OTK has had a whirlwind of a year. Matthew, who was among the most popular members of the organization, found himself in hot water after being accused of covering up s*xual misconduct charges.

After AdrianahLee publicly accused CrazySlick, Mizkif's friend and associate, of s*xual misconduct, she went on to state that Matthew, along with his then-girlfriend Maya, had attempted to downplay the situation.

Matthew's role in orchestrating the cover-up was then investigated by a third party, during which he remained outside the boundaries of OTK. On September 20, 2022, OTK contracted Jackson Walker LLP to find direct evidence for whether he had attempted to minimize the s*xual assault allegedly committed by his former roommate.

Giving an update regarding the matter on December 31, 2022, the group said:

"According to Jackson Walker's investigation, investigations counsel did not find direct evidence that Mizkif attempted to minimize or cover up s*xual assault as alleged. Nevertheless, OTK believes that Mizkif has shown a callous disregard towards the severity of s*xual misconduct and racial prejudice in our space."

OTK further declared:

"Due to his actions, the OTK Board of Directors has suspended Mizkif from his board duties effective immediately, and he will be placed on monitored probation until he demonstrates to the board that he is capable of upholding our organization's values."

Since he has been "reinstated" by the group, he will only receive the organizational rights as a member.

"This was going to be the outcome no matter what" - Fans react to the announcement

With OTK being one of the most popular gaming groups, their latest announcement on the streamer's penalty appears to have incited a few different opinions among fans. Here are some of the notable ones:

JoN DeaN @BaltimoreActual @OTKnetwork In other words “we’ll keep his seat warm while we wait for him to mature” @OTKnetwork In other words “we’ll keep his seat warm while we wait for him to mature”

Funny Man Stan @StanleyMOV



Nice job guys @OTKnetwork So mizkif is not a "founder" or "partner" anymore but still an OTK member??Nice job guys @OTKnetwork So mizkif is not a "founder" or "partner" anymore but still an OTK member??Nice job guys

Gary @GGNY_315 @OTKnetwork Was weird to me that people were more angry at him then the actually person that committed the crime @OTKnetwork Was weird to me that people were more angry at him then the actually person that committed the crime

Brad @UTDBrxd @OTKnetwork surely a investigation actually happened and this wasn't just going to be the outcome anyway hmm @OTKnetwork surely a investigation actually happened and this wasn't just going to be the outcome anyway hmm

RennPlayz @RennPlayz @OTKnetwork Who would of thought, seems this was going to be the outcome no matter what. @OTKnetwork Who would of thought, seems this was going to be the outcome no matter what.

Matthew is not the only OTK member to be involved in such controversies in the past few months. Former member Rich Campbell was accused of s*xual assault by fellow Twitch streamer and social media influencer Azalia Lexi in December 2022. Following the accusations, he resigned from the organization.

