Almost two months after the Mizkif-CrazySlick-AdrianahLee controversy, Maya "mayahiga" has announced that she will stream tomorrow. The streamer took an indefinite break from online media back in September due to allegations of covering up s*xual assault.

The hiatus was preceded by a public acknowledgment of her having visited AdrianahLee, after news emerged of the latter being assaulted by CrazySlick, a roommate to Maya and Mizkif at the time.

In a TwitLonger titled "My final Statement," she talked about taking an indefinite leave from public platforms. However, the period seems to be over as of November 15, as she has tweeted about her return to Twitch.

Maya Higa returns to streaming

For those wondering why Maya Higa left streaming, here is a brief refresher of the events in September that had quite far-reaching consequences in the streaming world. In the aftermath of ItsSliker's gambling and scamming scandal, a wave of popular streamers such as Mizkif and Pokimane called upon Twitch to ban gambling on streams altogether.

Streamers such as Trainwreckstv, Roshtien, Corinna Kopf, and xQc, who have significant partnerships with crypto-gambling websites and play slots regularly on stream, were up in arms. Trainwreckstv clashed with Mizkif on Twitter and revealed that the latter had allegedly covered up a se*ual assault committed by a close friend.

The victim, AdrianahLee, affirmed her view that CrazySlick had in fact been inappropriate with her at a house party when she was in an inebriated state. Consequently, his roommates Mizkif, Maya Higa, and Mitch Jones were accused of covering up the issue.

In a TwitLonger dated September 25, the streamer divulged her side of the alleged cover-up, stating that she visited AdrianahLee "with the intention of understanding the truth." The streamer clarified certain doubts, such as explaining that she had no intention of downplaying the assault and was happy that CrazySlick was called out. The statement reads:

"On that day (07/06/2021), I was only able to operate off of the information that was given to me by Adrianah and the eyewitnesses at that time. That information was that there was no r*pe or s*xual assault, but that CrazySlick made Adrianah uncomfortable. I supported Adrianah in sharing this. I did ask about her experience, and I did go there with the intention of understanding the truth of the incident..."

She also mentioned that visiting Adriana Lee's house wasn't okay on her part and that she'd made an error by approaching a smaller streamer without considering the pressure it would put them under. She stated:

"I fully understand that it was wrong, given my position, to insert myself into that situation. I apologize for the power dynamic and the harm it might have caused. It was irresponsible for me to not remove myself from the situation, and I take full accountability for making this mistake."

Social media reactions to Maya Higa's return to streaming

News of this impending return was met with enthusiasm by fans of the streamer. Not everyone in the streaming community, however, was that enthusiastic. Here are some of the reactions from Twitter and Reddit:

s @ssskkyye @mayahiga have missed your streams so much 🥹 very glad you took some time to focus on yourself, but def looking forward to seeing you around again! @mayahiga have missed your streams so much 🥹 very glad you took some time to focus on yourself, but def looking forward to seeing you around again!

aaaaaachhhhhooooooo @NoGiimmickz @mayahiga nice wait till everyone forgets and come back awesome @mayahiga nice wait till everyone forgets and come back awesome

Maya Higa is quite a popular streamer on Twitch with over 700,000 followers on the platform. A conservationist and wildlife rehabilitator, the streamer frequently streams from her animal shelter and regularly collaborated with other streamers such as Nmplol and QTCinderella prior to the break.

Fans can expect to see her streaming on her official Twitch channel starting tomorrow.

