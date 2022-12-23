Emiru left stunned after receiving a "boyfriend application" on livestream

On December 22, Twitch streamer Emily "Emiru" hosted a special Christmas PO Box opening livestream, during which she unboxed an unusual item.

She was taken aback when she saw that someone had sent a bunch of papers and letters. One letter advised her not to read it out loud during the livestream, since it could reveal their personal information.

Emiru wanted to investigate and then mentioned getting a "boyfriend application" from a fan. It included photos, college information, and the car they drove.

"I'm way too busy playing Overwatch" - Emiru responds to the viewer's "boyfriend application"

Emiru opened a properly sealed square package at the two-hour mark of her December 22 broadcast. The Twitch streamer was clearly surprised and read out loud a message attached. It stated:

"Oh? What the heck? 'Probably shouldn't be read on stream since your chat would dox my a**. What?! Uhm... we'll get to that later. I just want to see what this is."

The One True King (OTK) member continued unwrapping the package's contents and revealed that she had also received a caramel coffee bean candle:

"Oh s**t! It's a caramel coffee bean candle. It actually smells good! It smells like a coffee shop. I can already smell it. Thank you, dog! But... some of this is some..."

Timestamp: 02:15:00

Emily returned to see what was in the papers and began 'investigating':

"Hold on. I need to investigate before I explain what's happening. Uhh... so this is a boyfriend application, including photos. It has his email, location, phone number, college information, the car he drives."

The 24-year-old was stunned when she saw what had been given to her and immediately began putting the contents back. Emiru responded to the boyfriend application by saying that she was "too busy," and added:

"I'm way too busy, man. I'm way too busy playing Overwatch. I'm sorry. Thank you for the candle, though. I... yeah."

Fans react to the streamer getting a boyfriend application

The PO Box opening went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. More than 270 fans reacted, with Redditor u/batiwa jokingly stating:

Another Reddit user u/Danny_Ocean_11 stated that the professional cosplayer was "visibly shaken":

One fan claimed that opening packages appeared to be a "risky thing" that streamers do:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Emiru is a well-known Twitch content creator with 1,120,042 followers on her channel. She is closely associated with the Austin, Texas-based streamer group OTK.

Aside from being a Just Chatting streamer, Emily is also an avid gamer. She plays popular titles such as League of Legends, Super Mario 64, Overwatch 2, SMITE, and Teamfight Tactics.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes