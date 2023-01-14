Why was Mizkif banned on Twitch?

Twitch sensation Matthew "Mizkif" was banned from Twitch on January 14, 2023. According to the automated notification Twitter account StreamerBans, this was the content creator's second suspension on the platform.

Automated account StreamerBans' January 14, 2023 update regarding the streamer's suspension (Image via Sportskeeda)

The automated update caught the streaming community by surprise, with many speculating on the possible reason. Mizkif revealed the official email that he received from Twitch shortly after the announcement, stating that he was banned because he "aided account suspension evasion."

Mizkif was suspended for allegedly reacting to content by a permanently banned Twitch streamer

In a now-deleted tweet, the One True King (OTK) co-founder shared an email he received from Twitch following his suspension. The purple platform explained the reason for his ban, stating that he had "aided account suspension evasion."

An excerpt from the official Twitch email reads:

"Enabling another person to evade an account suspension by featuring them or their content in your own content for a prolonged time."

Official Twitch email explaining the content creator's second suspension (Image via Sportskeeda)

GUARD Hunter @HUN2R Mizkif has been banned on Twitch, seemingly for “aiding account suspension evasion” according to his email from Twitch Mizkif has been banned on Twitch, seemingly for “aiding account suspension evasion” according to his email from Twitch https://t.co/O8hdz70zu1

Community members provided more context about his ban on the streamer-focused subreddit, r/LivestreamFail. According to Redditor u/throawaybyebye, Matthew reacted to a video featuring Ali "Gross Gore" that contained "hyper s*xual" content. They also claimed that the streamer "confirmed" that he was banned after watching the video:

Another community member mentioned that British streamer Zoil had also watched the very same video, adding that Mizkif was the "only one" who was banned:

For context, Gross Gore is a controversial internet personality who's best known for his League of Legends content. He was permanently banned from the Amazon-owned platform on March 19, 2021, on the grounds of "adult s*xual exploitation."

Gross Gore @Gross_Gorex

banning me & I would appreicate any retweet's to get this video heard by the right people.



I don't know what to say anymore.

I feel nothing.

I'm very sad & lost...



Support I really do belive @Twitch has made a mistake/decisionbanning me & I would appreicate any retweet's to get this video heard by the right people.I don't know what to say anymore.I feel nothing.I'm very sad & lost... @Twitch Support I really do belive @Twitch has made a mistake/decision banning me & I would appreicate any retweet's to get this video heard by the right people.I don't know what to say anymore.I feel nothing.I'm very sad & lost...@TwitchSupport https://t.co/Uv4HGBSZnv

On Twitter, a user going by the handle @IsMizGoingLive provided additional information, stating that the Austin, Texas-based personality had been banned for 24 hours:

IsMizkifGoingLiveToday @IsMizGoingLive It’s because of gross gore 24 hour lawl It’s because of gross gore 24 hour lawl

Fans react to the streamer's second Twitch ban

Mizkif's ban was a trending topic on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with more than 260 fans providing their takes on his ban.

Reddit user u/Stompy612 asserted that Twitch streamers "shouldn't be allowed" to watch indefinitely banned personalities like Darren "IShowSpeed" and Steven "Destiny:"

One viewer claimed that Matthew's ban was "weird:"

Here are some more relevant fan comments:

Mizkif returned to livestreaming full-time earlier this month (on January 3, 2023), following the AdrianahLee-CrazySlick s*xual assault controversy. He has primarily been streaming under the Just Chatting category.

The 27-year-old streamer currently has over two million followers on Twitch, with an average of 22.7k viewers tuning in to watch his livestreams.

