"You're a part of me for life" - IShowSpeed gets a Ronaldo tattoo live on stream

On January 12, YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" took to his channel to livestream himself getting a tattoo of Ronaldo. After spending more than two-and-a-half hours under the needle, the streamer finally showcased the ink to his audience.

After the tattoo artist completed the finishing touches, IShowSpeed rejoiced and celebrated by saying the footballer's iconic line. The former expressed his undying affection for the latter and stated:

"You're a part of me for life! You're a part of me for life, and tonight, we're going to have a great night. I love you so much, Ronaldo! Peace!"

IShowSpeed celebrates after getting a Rolando tattoo on livestream

It's no secret that IShowSpeed is a massive Ronaldo fan. He even traveled to the United Kingdom last year in the hopes of meeting the football legend in person for the first time.

On December 29, 2022, the YouTuber had a conversation with Portuguese footballer Rafael Leão, who revealed that Ronaldo knew who the YouTuber was.

Darren took things a step further on January 12, when he got a tattoo of his idol and revealed it to his audience during the final moments of the broadcast. After counting down from three, the Ohio native exclaimed:

"Sui! Sui!"

Timestamp: 02:40:40

He started kissing the tattoo, but an associate told him not to because it could potentially spread germs on his skin. A few moments later, the streamer added that Ronaldo was his GOAT (Greatest of All Time), saying:

"I love you, Ronaldo! Sui, bro! You're my GOAT, you're my idol! I look up to you every day! I love you so much, Ronaldo!"

Fans react to the streamer getting a Ronaldo tattoo

Darren posted an image of his new Ronaldo tattoo on Twitter earlier today, and the post quickly went viral, with responses from over 2,700 fans. Twitch streamer and Fortnite content creator Lannan "LazarBeam" commented:

Twitter user @CamHaller wanted to know if Darren was trolling:

Here are some more notable fan reactions:

Jhonny @JhonnyWhite69 @ishowspeedsui bro got the crypto ronaldo guy tatted on him @ishowspeedsui bro got the crypto ronaldo guy tatted on him 😭 https://t.co/TSYTsYD5kl

Hundreds of fan reactions were also posted in the YouTube comments section, with one community member hopeful that Ronaldo would notice the streamer's dedication. Here are some YouTube comments:

Fans in the YouTube comments section react to the streamer's new Ronaldo tattoo (Image via Speedy Boykins/YouTube)

In 2022, IShowSpeed was one of the fastest-growing personalities in the streaming industry.

According to Streamer Hatchet, he was the most-watched content creator on Google's livestreaming platform in 2022, with over 38.5 million hours of watch time. The 17-year-old's primary YouTube channel currently has over 15.2 million subscribers.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes