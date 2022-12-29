Portuguese forward Rafael Leão confirms Ronaldo's knowledge of IShowSpeed, fans react

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" pulled off another big-name feature on his stream after Facetiming up-and-coming Portuguese footballer Rafael Leão. The entire call was clipped and shared across the internet, garnering a lot of reactions.

During their brief call, the streamer curiously enquired if Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael's teammate, knew the streamer. After the AC Milan forward responded with an affirmative "yes," the streamer was visibly unable to contain his excitement.

The call, which went on for roughly 10 minutes, generated a lot of comical moments. This is the first time that the pair have interacted over Facetime. However, Leão is not the only footballer to confirm Darren's query about Ronaldo knowing him. Jesse Lingard, CR7's former teammate, said the same as well.

"Does Ronaldo know me?" - IShowSpeed question for Rafael Leão leads to an epic reaction

Those familiar with IShowSpeed will know that the streamer is a fanboy of the former Manchester United player. Darren recently watched Portugal during the FIFA World Cup 2022. Unfortunately, the European giants were knocked out in the Quarter Finals against Morocco.

Following the match, IShowSpeed took to his socials to send a consoling message to Leão. Since then, the duo has interacted on a handful of occasions. However, yesterday, the streamer virtually collaborated with the professional footballer for the first time on stream.

During their rather amusing Facetime call, the Ohio-born creator went on to question:

"Okay, answer this truthfully, okay? Truthfully. Does Ronaldo know me?"

(Timestamp: 00:37:49)

After giving an affirmative "yes," Rafael Leão added:

"You know like, sometimes in the training, I come to him and I say 'sewi,' and he says the same thing."

The AC Milan forward also revealed that an unnamed individual tried to arrange a possible meeting between Darren and his idol. He said:

"Did you know someone like to speak with him, like to make a link up (with Darren) like something like that?"

It remains to be seen if the meeting will happen soon.

"I hope they meet each other someday" - Fans shared their reactions

IShowSpeed was not the only one to give out an exciting reaction to Rafael Leão's revelatory comments. Fans took to social media to express their thoughts on the Facetime call. Here are some of the relevant reactions:

Patxi Tolonen @ptolonenn @SpeedUpdates1 I really hope they meet each other some day @SpeedUpdates1 I really hope they meet each other some day

čolep @zlatko723 @SpeedUpdates1 The moment speed meets Ronaldo is gonna be the biggest moment on internet in the decade @SpeedUpdates1 The moment speed meets Ronaldo is gonna be the biggest moment on internet in the decade

Seniorman @ShammahM17 @SpeedUpdates1 man is now chatting to Rafael Leao. he's really made it @SpeedUpdates1 man is now chatting to Rafael Leao. he's really made it

A with braces @lilbrownboy54 @SpeedUpdates1 Even here my Rafael leao guy is smiling you see the humblness of this man @SpeedUpdates1 Even here my Rafael leao guy is smiling you see the humblness of this man

tropper🤗 @SirMYscho @SpeedUpdates1 i could've sworn jesse lingard said something similar @SpeedUpdates1 i could've sworn jesse lingard said something similar

madad @mizziroonie @SpeedUpdates1 i feel so happy for speed man, he really made it @SpeedUpdates1 i feel so happy for speed man, he really made it

Rafael Leão was not the only notable name in Darren's stream yesterday. The VOD also includes a call to popular female American rapper Ice Spice.

