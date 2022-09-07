5 most-watched YouTube Gaming streamers of 2022 so far

While Twitch has comfortably claimed the majority of gamers/streamers, such as Imane "Pokimane" and Tyler "Ninja," over the past few years, YouTube, as a platform, has been operating longer. Although it remains the central hub for content creators, many prominent gaming streamers have also taken to the red platform for full-time streaming.

Mixer had emerged as a competing platform for a couple of years. However, their departure from the streaming scenario meant YouTube was the second biggest outlet for gaming streamers.

Off-late, many streamers have shifted from Twitch to YouTube for financial reasons. However, a handful of broadcasters were also forced to shift to the latter due to issues like suspensions.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

Five gaming streamers who have raised the bar on YouTube in 2022

1) IShowSpeed

Darren "IShowSpeed" is undoubtedly the biggest and fastest growing streamer on YouTube. Although he has been permanently banned from Twitch for hateful comments towards women, his growth on the red platform has been nothing short of astronomical.

He went from less than 1 million followers at the start of 2021 to 11 million in September 2022. He has amassed almost 790 million views on his main channel and regularly attracts over a million live viewers per stream, with his most watched stream garnering over 5.7 million views.

2) Dr DisRespect

Guy "Dr DisRespect" is an old timer in the gaming stream genre. He has been around for as long as streaming has been a trend.

Although he was initially signed as a Twitch partner in March 2020, Guy was mysteriously banned in June of that same year for unknown reasons. He resumed streaming on YouTube in August 2020, and during his first stream, Dr DisRespect attracted over 500K concurrent viewers.

Over the years, he has dabbled in multiple games such as PUBG, COD, Apex, and Fortnite. The gamer has also revealed he is working on a game of his own, Deadrop, expected to be released next year.

3) Valkyrae

Rachell "Valkyrae" is often dubbed the "Queen of Gaming" after becoming the most viewed female streamer on YouTube after surpassing Pokimane in 2020. She has a Twitch channel with over 1.1 million followers but remains inactive on that platform.

She has been raising the bar for the past couple of years on YouTube. As far as numbers are concerned, she has over 3.7 million subscribers, with a total of over 230 million views on her channel.

She is also the co-owner of esports organization 100 Thieves and is regularly associated with Pokimane's group, OfflineTV.

4) Sykkuno

Thomas "Sykkuno" is another streamer who shifted from the Amazon-owned platform to YouTube earlier this year. He streams reasonably regularly on his main channel, with his recent streams garnering between 200K and 300K viewers.

His content mainly focuses on games such as Fall Guys, Among Us, Valorant, and Geo Guesser.

The online star often collaborates with fellow streamers such as Valkyrae, Jeremy "Disguised Toast," and Corpse Husband. His channel presently has over 2.89 million subscribers, putting him among the most popular gaming streamers in 2022.

5) Myth

The last person to join the list is easily among the most recognizable names within the gaming community. Before leaving Twitch, Ali "Myth" had amassed over 7.4 million followers.

His decision to join YouTube Gaming exclusively came in August 2022. Since then, he has experienced lots of success and support from his fan base.

With over 4.56 million subscribers, the former Fortnite esports player has been able to attract upwards of 20K viewers, with his first YouTube live stream garnering over 150K concurrent viewers.

