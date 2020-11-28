"I don't want to live alone": Sykkuno will be moving out of the Offline TV house and go back home

Popular Twitch streamer Sykkuno recently revealed that he would be moving out of the Offline TV house and head back home for a while.

During a recent Among Us stream, he revealed his moving plans and stated that he wouldn't be able to stream for the next few days in light of the move.

Currently, Sykkuno has been streaming from the Offline TV house, which includes prominent content creators such as Disguised Toast, Pokimane, Michael Reeves, Scarra, and LilyPichu.

dont touch me im crying im going through it please this was such an era for him — astra ♡’s sykkuno 🌱🦖 (@bimbuscloud) November 28, 2020

Ever since he made a move to Offline TV, his popularity has witnessed a major upsurge.

However, his stay at the Offline TV house was always expected to be a temporary one, and Sykkuno has now confirmed that he would be moving out and heading back to his family for a while.

Sykkuno will be leaving the Offline TV house to return home

Advertisement

Sykkuno is a half-Chinese and half-Vietnamese Twitch streamer/YouTuber, who is one of the most popular content creators on the internet at the moment. He frequently streams games such as Minecraft, Valorant, and, more recently, Among Us.

On Twitch, Sykkuno has around 1.7 million followers, in addition to 1.8 million subscribers that he has on YouTube.

His growth trajectory has been monumental over the past couple of months, as his soft-spoken and polite demeanor coupled with his witty personality has worked wonders for him online.

Over the past few months, he has been temporarily staying at the Offline TV house. Recently, he announced that he would be moving out and heading back home for a while:

"So guys, as most of you probably know, we're moving soon, so I'm probably not gonna be streaming for like a couple of days after today. Obviously, there's like a lot of moving stuff going, that I'm sure you guys have already heard about."

"I'm gonna be busy with the move. I don't know when I'll have everything set up again...Still near LA? Yeah, probably."

On being asked if he plans to have his own house, he hilariously replied:

"You guys crazy? Having my own house in LA? Probably not...that's a little too expensive for me, you know. I got a water bill to pay, so I don't think that's quite happening."

He also opened up about not wanting to live alone and that he would prefer staying with his family for the time being:

Advertisement

"I'm probably moving home for a bit, and then we'll figure it out after that, I think...cause I don't want to live alone, guys. I feel like living alone is tough, right?"

Post-Sykkuno's announcement, several from the online community, paid tribute to his time at the Offline TV house:

Image via Quarantine TV/YouTube

Image via Quarantine TV/YouTube

sykkuno is finally finishing his dinner at the offline tv house it’s been 3 months of some good dinner eh — 🌱otv+friends (@sykkunoluv) November 28, 2020

Damn that dinner must of been good that he stayed so long — Jᶜ (@xNewAngelx) November 28, 2020

As Sykkuno gears up to move out of the Offline TV house, his fans remain eager to see where he ends up settling down next.