How Myth asked YouTube for a multi-million dollar contract, only to actually get it months later

Myth's recent move to YouTube has been the talk of the town the last few days. The longtime Twitch streamer is the latest to switch over to the Google-owned platform, and the esporting community has mostly been supportive of his move.

A few in the community dug out a three-month-old Twitter reply to the official YouTube handle, which read:

"How many likes on a tweet for a multi million dollar contract."

The post dates back to April 18, 2022, and the fact that the streamer probably got a pretty good deal to leave Twitch after a few months is not lost on the fans. The popular streamer has over seven million followers on the purple platform, and it is likely that most of them will now move over to YouTube Gaming.

Myth @Myth_ @YouTube @Valkyrae How many likes on a tweet for a multi million dollar contract. @YouTube @Valkyrae How many likes on a tweet for a multi million dollar contract.

Social media reacts to Myth's months-old tweet joking about YouTube exclusivity contract

Ali "Myth" is an American streamer of Middle-Eastern descent. He started his streaming career in 2016 by streaming a dead game called Paragon, created by Epic Games. He shot into popularity the following year after becoming famous for playing Epic's new Fortnite Battle Royale. He even joined the competitive scene, becoming captain of the TSM roster.

He currently streams FPS games such as Valorant and Warzone, as well as Fall Guys, due to which he's become a popular variety streamer. So, it was a big deal when he announced his "Big Decision" to move to a different streaming platform, days after OfflineTV GOAT LilyPichu did the same.

Some went digging, and the old tweet from April was brought to attention by the esporting personality Jake Lucky:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Myth really do be asking YouTube for a multi million dollar contract and getting it months later Myth really do be asking YouTube for a multi million dollar contract and getting it months later https://t.co/0J2z2zRZ9u

The thread began with a tweet about a picture of the streamer with YouTube sensation Valkyrae, presumably while they were hanging out during Coachella this April. The official YouTube Twitter handle wished them a good time at the event:

"have *the best* time this weekend"

To that, the streamer replied, asking if the red platform would consider giving him a contract if he could get a certain number of likes for his tweet. Rae's move to the platform was a monumentous occasion back in 2020, and therefore not an unlikely place for Myth to hint at a prospective shift for himself. One person mocked him about not getting a reply, and several asked him not to leave:

But now, the times have changed. With the post resurfacing, many have been amused by the phenomenon, wondering if they could sign a multi-million dollar deal with the platform:

Sword 𓂀 @TheSwordofRA @JakeSucky So only 3.3k likes. Bet gonna ask youtube for a multi million dollar contract. @JakeSucky So only 3.3k likes. Bet gonna ask youtube for a multi million dollar contract.

Wayzy @ItsWayzy @JakeSucky How many likes on a tweet for a multi million dollar mansion. @JakeSucky How many likes on a tweet for a multi million dollar mansion.

PSNBD @_PSNBD @JakeSucky When a millonare ask for more millions @JakeSucky When a millonare ask for more millions 👍

It begs the question, did he have the deal ready when he Tweeted that? Is this why YouTube did not respond to the tweet? They normally love social media banter. No one but the streamer himself can answer the question.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far