How long has Myth been streaming? Exploring the newly signed YouTube Gaming streamer's career

Ali "Myth" recently transitioned from Twitch to YouTube with much fanfare. Adding to the growing list of streamers who have made the switch, the move was widely celebrated by most of his peers and fans. However, it has also rekindled the debate surrounding YouTube's policy of poaching streamers.

Ali started streaming eight years ago in 2016 and has since become a popular streamer. By the end of his relationship with Twitch, he had approximately 7.4 million followers and almost a thousand active subscribers on the platform. Suffice to say, the move will attract a big part of his community over to the Google-owned platform.

Myth @Myth_ The amount of support this announcement has seen is MENTAL. Thank you all for rooting for your boy. I will be live tomorrow to chat all about the switch. 🤍 The amount of support this announcement has seen is MENTAL. Thank you all for rooting for your boy. I will be live tomorrow to chat all about the switch. 🤍💀

Let's take a deep dive into how the former Fortnite TSM pro became so popular in the streaming community and how he might perform as a creator in this new chapter.

Tracing Myth's streaming origin, growth and career

Ali "Myth" is an American streamer of Middle-Eastern descent. Born in Michigan on May 24, 1999, the streamer currently lives in Los Angeles, California like many content creators. Myth is a former Fortnite pro, which is where his streaming journey began.

However, he started his Twitch career in 2016 by streaming a now dead MOBA called Paragon, created by Epic Games. His YouTube account dates back to 2013, while his streaming career took off after he started playing Epic's new battle royale Fortnite in 2017.

According to Twitch Tracker, he burst into popularity a couple of months after he started playing the new game, garnering over three million followers by mid 2018. The meteoric rise to fame shot the streamer into the very top echelons of the streaming community.

The streamer joined Team Solomid in 2018 and his impeccable game nous saw him earn the captain's position. He even shared a residence with two of his teammates, Hamlinz and Daequan Loco.

With Fortnite losing ground in the upcoming years, his fame took a dip and viewership slowly declined. Subsequently, Myth started branching out into other FPS titles, playing Warzone, Counter Strike and Apex Legends on stream. This shift saw him become a variety streamer. He was about to rise again, however, with Riot releasing their new tactical shooter in 2020.

Second wind with Valorant and further development

Mid 2020, the FPS genre was shaken up with the addition of Valorant, slated to become the next big thing in the competitive scene. Myth again rose in popularity as viewers flocked to his channel to watch him play. At the Twitch Rivals for Valorant in the same year, he was on TSM's starting roster.

In fact, he was the IGL and led the team to the finals before losing to an amazing T1 side. Even ESPN, in their review of the the Twitch Rivals, praised the streamer for holding his own against such formidable opponents.

After the early Valorant days, however, he averaged around three to five thousand concurrant viewers on his channel, with many claiming that the 23-year-old streamer is past his prime. Much to everyone's surprise, a change was on the horizon.

His Twitch stats from Twitch Tracker

For a large part of his career, he was a part of Team SoloMid but left the esporting organization at the end of last year. Since the Covid pandemic, his collaborative Among Us and Fall Guys streams with fellow streamers such as Pokimane, Sykkuno and Valkyrae have become widely popular in the online gaming community.

The American streamer is also famous for impersonating other streaming personalities such as xQc and Ludwig.

Some view his move to YouTube Gaming as the next step forward in his career, while others have criticized him for leaving the platform that gave him the space to grow and become such a prominent streamer. With that being said, optimistic fans hope that Myth may find success on YouTube.

