Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo, the OTK co-founder accused of covering up the alleged s*xual assault of AdrianahLee by CrazySlick, has apologized for his controversial return to streaming in October.

In an apology video posted on YouTube, Mizkif took responsibility for his actions on the comeback stream dated October 11, calling it an embarrassment and describing his actions as "absolutely unacceptable."

OTK @OTKnetwork An update to our community An update to our community https://t.co/z5JH0VJR4C

The apology follows the results of the investigation carried out by OTK into the alleged cover-up. Readers should note that while Matthew has not been found to have committed any wrongdoing, he has nonetheless been suspended from the board.

The press release also found his comeback stream to be too callous and lacking sympathy and cited it as one of the reasons for rescinding his status as a board member.

"I hope you guys stick along": Mizkif apologizes for his behavior on comeback stream, asks supporters for another chance

The OTK content group has been mired in controversy over the last few months, with another prominent member stepping down following allegations of assault. The AdrianahLee and CrazySlick scandal was a big talking point in the streaming world in September when Trainwreckstv's tweets hinted that Mizkif was a part of a s*x crime coverup.

The victim of the assault, AdrianahLee, added her insight, and it was revealed that Mizkif had apparently sent Maya Higa and Mitch Jones to her house to influence her decision to speak up against CrazySlick. The allegations directly led to Rinaudo taking a break, but he suddenly returned to streaming after three weeks, causing a lot of backlash.

In his apology video, the streamer explained that he had postponed his comments due to the ongoing investigation and was now trying to apologize for his behavior:

"Now that the investigation is over, I would like to address my embarrassing comeback stream in October. My behavior on that stream was absolutely unacceptable. I communicated almost everything terribly and I was completely tone-deaf to such a serious situation. And I am so sorry for how I acted, it was completely insensitive."

He added that he has learned from this experience and will do better:

"I want to apologize to everybody, but especially to the victims of s*xual assault. The way I behaved was horrible and I will be better. And I will learn from this situation. I want to be better not only for myself but for my audience."

Mizkif also mentioned that he wants to do something positive and that the aim of the apology is to clarify that he deems his past actions unacceptable:

"I want my influence on this world to be positive, and I don't want anybody to deem the way I acted in that first stream as acceptable or okay. Because it was not. I could talk about how I'm gonna do everything differently, but I'd rather prove it to you guys through better behavior overall and better content."

He ended the video by saying that he understands if anybody harbors resentment towards him and hopes supporters will give him another chance. He stated:

"Thank you for watching this video, and I am sorry for such a long wait for a response. If you are angry with me, I completely understand. But I absolutely love this job, I love streaming and I hope you guys stick along."

Fan comments on the apology

Most fans were quite sympathetic towards his apology. Here are some of the comments under the video.

Comment under the apology video (Image via Mizkif/ YouTube)

Fans reacting to the apology (Image via Mizkif/YouTube)

OTK's investigation into Mizkif's involvement in the CrazySlick controversy has received a lot of backlash from the streaming community, with many, including MoistCr1TiKaL deriding the report for not being transparent.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes