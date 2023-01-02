MoistCr1TiKaL reacts to OTK’s statement regarding Mizkif, believes they should ‘publicize’ results

During a recent livestream, popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" shared his thoughts on OTK's recent statement regarding the position of Matthew "Mizkif" within the gaming organization. Reacting to the official statements, MoistCr1TiKaL stated that OTK should have publicized the investigations.

For those unaware, OTK conducted a thorough investigation, through a third party, on Mizkif's alleged involvement in the s*xual assault cover-up allegations. The organization posted that Mizkif was not found guilty of any such misconduct.

Additionally, OTK announced that the creator was placed under a probation period, whereby he would not be able to participate on the board. However, he would be "reinstated" to the organization as a member.

"This was a mishandling" - MoistCr1TiKaL scrutinizes OTK for being confidential with the reports

MoistCr1TiKaL, who has, in the past, been a regular associate of OTK members, provided his take on the recently released statements of Mizkif's standing within the organization. The former believes that the third-party investigative reports should be made public, stating:

"I still 100% think this was a mishandling of not publicizing the investigation results. You don't need to get into the specifics if it puts anyone's safety at jeopardy. This was a very public problem, you can't have the evidence collected be private cause no one's ever going to believe it, including me. I have a very hard time believing it."

He went on to state that he would prefer to evaluate the evidence himself so that he could form his own opinion regarding the matter:

"I would like to see everything. I don't know what the truth of the situation was, which is why I'd like to see what's available, so I can make my own informed decision on what likely happened and what went on, and who better to get that from than the f**king Jackson Walker LLP, third-party investigation unit, turbo survival training force."

Reiterating his reasons, he added:

"I would like whatever they collected to reach this conclusion, to look at myself, to reach my own conclusion. It's not too late to release it."

Fans share their thoughts on MoistCr1TiKaL's take

The community and numerous fans were on the same page as the streamer. The clip, which was posted to the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail, garnered several comments. A few fans shared Charlie's opinion and stated that OTK should release a summary of the report to the public. Here are some relevant reactions:

Following the organization's tweet, AdrianahLee, the victim of this OTK s*xual misconduct controversy, took to her socials to describe the announcement as an "actually laughable" one.

To read about the allegations against Mizkif, interested readers can click here.

