"Shit*iest 3 weeks": Mizkif returns to Twitch three weeks after CrazySlick and AdrianahLee scandal, has a 60K+ audience

Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo, the OTK co-founder accused of covering up a se*ual harassment case against his friend CrazySlick, has returned to Twitch after three weeks. The hiatus was a direct result of the fallout from the allegations leveled against him by Trainwreckstv on Twitter. This led to him getting kicked out of the One True King roster until a formal investigation has run its course.

The Texan streamer spoke about his well-being in the meantime, describing the break from streaming as the worst time of his life. He also revealed his issues with sleep and night terrors, stating:

"It has been the shit*iest three weeks of my life, easily. Easily the shit*iest three weeks of my life. I barely sleep... I don't sleep. I'm no three hours of sleep maybe. I have night terrors all night. That's all I have, night terrors."

"This isn't Twitch drama": Mizkif explains exactly why he cannot talk about the CrazySlick incident

The CrazySlick scandal rocked the Twitch community to its very core last month and it all started when Trainwreckstv made a comment on Asmongold's Twitter thread about ItsSliker. The slots streamer hinted that Mizkif was party to covering up a se* crime committed by CrazySlick.

The victim of the whole affair, AdrianahLee, also addressed the incident which happened last year when Mizkif had allegedly sent Maya Higa and Mitch Jones to influence her decision to speak about the issue. As the allegations flew online, the OTK co-founder had to step down from his role and take a break.

Now that he's back on Twitch, he was expecting people to pester him about the whole event. Prepared with a response, the streamer divulged that he would like to talk about the incident but he can't. He insisted:

"I would love, I would absolutely love to talk about this stuff. I really would."

Without answering or revealing anything, Mizkif explained that the whole situation was far too serious to be addressed so non-chalantly on the internet. He stated:

"As I said, this isn't Twitch drama. This isn't something that should be online."

Timestamp 48:00

Mizkif also noted that he has been legally advised not to disclose any information regarding the event, a sentiment shared in the past by other OTK streamers such as Asmongold. The latter refused to answer questions, citing legal action. Meanwhile, Mizkif explained:

"This is more serious and there is a law firm that is investigating this situation. And I really cant talk about it. Because I am extremely advised, not to talk about it. Does that make sense?"

Fan reactions to Mizkif's return

Numerous personalities on Twitter were quick to comment on his return to streaming. Jake Lucky's clip of the streamer quickly gained traction, accruing over a hundred thousand views within an hour.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Mizkif has returned to Twitch streaming after 3 weeks away to 60,000+ viewers



Saying he's had the worst time of his life, not sleeping and having night terrors is an interesting way to return. Still no mention of if he's still in OTK or the investigation. Mizkif has returned to Twitch streaming after 3 weeks away to 60,000+ viewersSaying he's had the worst time of his life, not sleeping and having night terrors is an interesting way to return. Still no mention of if he's still in OTK or the investigation. https://t.co/1bjL5ZjP9E

Others like Kaceytron had little sympathy for him, and lambasted him for coming on stream after such serious allegations were leveled against him.

kaceytron - ✈️💜 TWITCHCON @kaceytron Mizkif going live and trying to laugh off the SA situation is gross. This is why I feel so strongly about building a safe space for women, our trauma is a joke to them. The slimeball gonna delete his vods and everything too once he sees the community wasn’t laughing along. Mizkif going live and trying to laugh off the SA situation is gross. This is why I feel so strongly about building a safe space for women, our trauma is a joke to them. The slimeball gonna delete his vods and everything too once he sees the community wasn’t laughing along.

Joe Sushi @JoeSushi4 Mizkif trying to act all innocent like he did nothing wrong is just wow🤯 Mizkif trying to act all innocent like he did nothing wrong is just wow🤯

Daddy! @Yawarakai_Haon Mizkif saying he’s happy his chat isn’t mad like his mods aren’t banning everyone that’s mad or upset rn Mizkif saying he’s happy his chat isn’t mad like his mods aren’t banning everyone that’s mad or upset rn

liv @oliviastorey__ as predicted mizkif will get his platform back with 0 repercussions as predicted mizkif will get his platform back with 0 repercussions

FaZe Snaily @snaily96 GIRL WHY TF IS MIZKIF CRYING ON STREAM LIKE HES THE VICTIM?? INSANE AND HIS CHAT LOVES HIM GIRL WHY TF IS MIZKIF CRYING ON STREAM LIKE HES THE VICTIM?? INSANE AND HIS CHAT LOVES HIM https://t.co/k22QNxXMJ9

indigo🎃🦁 📌 @indigohatetrain mizkif acting way too nonchalant like hes not center of serious criminal allegations right now mizkif acting way too nonchalant like hes not center of serious criminal allegations right now

Streamers such as HasanAbi and xQc have also reacted to the incident and as of now, the OTK co-founder appears to be back to streaming on Twitch like before.

